National Television Awards 2021 – How to vote in the NTAs

This year’s National Television Awards, hosted by Joel Dommett, finally has an air-date following an eight month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer, the awards ceremony was pushed back from its usual January slot (where it has been held every year since 2010) to a date in late April.

understands this was a precautionary measure on account of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules.

However, following another surge in coronavirus cases, a second delay was deemed necessary, and the date has now been set for Tuesday 9th September 2021 at The O2 in London.

While that might seem a while away yet, voting for all the major categories opens this spring, meaning you can have your say on who’ll be walking away with a coveted trophy in hand.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to cast your vote in the NTAs.

How to vote in the NTAs

Voting for this year’s The National Television Awards 2021 opens on Tuesday 25th May 2021, when the longlist will be revealed.

The National Television Awards longlist is comprised of the dramas, entertainment shows, talent contests, comedies, documentaries and personalities that have had the biggest impact and best ratings over the past 17 months.

To vote for your favourites, all you need to do is head over to The National Television Awards website for your chance to cast a vote. The longlist vote closes on Friday 4th June, with the shortlist to be announced in August when the second stage of voting begins ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday 9th September at The O2 in London.

Executive Producer Kim Turberville said: “The NTAs will return to The O2 London in September to mark the UK’s best, boldest and most beloved TV shows with a surprise-packed event – and we look forward to seeing you on the night for a celebration like no other.”

If you’re wondering how to get tickets for the National Television Awards, you can check out our dedicated guide and breakdown of all the different ticket types, all available to purchase now.

