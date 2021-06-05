Will The Masked Dancer return for season 2?

Out with the singing and in with the dancing with The Masked Dancer which has finished its debut run on ITV and we were wowed by some of the amazing costumes that were on display.

Advertisement

Louis Smith was crowned the champion with his brilliant Carwash costume after a tightly-fought out final.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, this show brought back most of the on-screen talent from the parent show and the only change to the line-up for this version was that Rita Ora was out and she was replaced by Oti Mabuse, who proved to be quite the detective throughout the series!

But while we now know who the winner is from the first batch of The Masked Dancer contestants, we are already looking ahead to whether the show will be back for a second series.

For all we know so far, and an explanation of what The Masked Dancer is if you are unaware, we have you covered with all the information below.

Will there be a second series of The Masked Dancer?

That is the question! Had Britain’s Got Talent gone ahead this year then we may not have got the spin-off show this year and it remains too early to say with any certainty whether the show will make a comeback for series two.

We do feel confident though. The Masked Singer has been a massive hit for ITV and there is no reason to think this show will be any different. Not only that, but it has been very popular in America which should also be the case here so all signs are looking good for another run of masked antics.

Who won The Masked Dancer season one?

Louis Smith was crowned as the winner of The Masked Dancer season one. He was disguised as Carwash throughout the series.

Bonnie Langford as Squirrel came second and Howard Donald disguised as Zip came third.

What is The Masked Dancer?

It is hard to explain what The Masked Dancer is without it sounding like a fever dream but we will try our best.

Twelve celebrities take to a stage and dance their hearts out to impress the judges and the audience – the audience in this case is all virtual due to COVID restrictions. But adding to the fun is an assortment of costumes that the dancers will wear to hide their identities. This year they range from a beagle to a llama to an actual carwash – we aren’t kidding.

We get clues as to who the mystery celebrity is before and after they perform and the celebrity panel dish out their best guesses, or just guesses in the case of Jonathan Ross, with the aim of identifying the overall winner.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

While the host remains the same as The Masked Singer with Joel Dommett overseeing proceedings, there is a bit of a change to the panel line-up.

Davina, McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are all back but for the dancing series, they are joined by Strictly star Oti Mabuse with Rita Ora sitting this one out.

As the series goes on we also had more guests joining them including Holly Willoughby.

Who were the contestants on the first series of The Masked Dancer?

ITV

As mentioned, we have 12 consumed celebrities performing in this debut series of the show and here is all who they all are – well who are they dressed as anyway.

Beagle – Christopher Dean

Squirrel – Bonnie Langford (2nd)

Carwash – Louis Smith (1st)

Llama – Zoe Ball

Viper – Jordan Banjo

Flamingo – Louise Redknapp

Rubber Chicken – Eddie the Eagle

Beetroot – Dita Von Teese

Frog – Kelly Brook

Knickerbocker Glory – Craig Revel Horwood

Zip – Howard Donald (3rd)

Scarecrow – Tamzin Outhwaite

Advertisement

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.