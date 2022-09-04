Who left The Masked Dancer 2022? All the unmasked celebrities

We saw Scissors , Candlestick , Pillar and Post , Prawn Cocktail , Odd Socks and Astronaut perform for the first time, but it was also Astronaut's final performance on the show after they landed in the bottom two, before being unmasked.

ITV's The Masked Dancer returned to our screens last night (Saturday 3rd September), with the first half of the disguised celebrity line-up taking to the stage.

Who was the mystery individual?

Read on for everything you need to know about which creatures have left The Masked Dancer and their real identities.

Who left The Masked Dancer 2022?

Jesse Metcalfe on The Masked Dancer. ITV

The ITV show took us all by surprise when Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe was revealed to be Astronaut.

The US actor is best known for playing John Rowland on the comedy drama before starring in John Tucker Must Die, Dallas, Smallville and Chesapeake Shores.

"I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it's a fear that I wanted to face," he said on taking part.

"This has been unbelievable, it's one of the most zany things I've ever done in my career. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself."

As for the clues dropped during Astronaut's VT, the Solis on his monitor was a reference to Gabby Solis, his character's love interest on Desperate Housewives, played by Eva Longoria, while the "cow jumped over the moon" was a reference to the calf in Metcalfe.

Astronaut also said it wasn't the first time he's had a "mark" on his head, referring to his role in John Tucker Must Die.

