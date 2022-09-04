Who left The Masked Dancer 2022? All the unmasked celebrities
The Masked Dancer season 2 has unmasked its first famous face
ITV's The Masked Dancer returned to our screens last night (Saturday 3rd September), with the first half of the disguised celebrity line-up taking to the stage.
We saw Scissors, Candlestick, Pillar and Post, Prawn Cocktail, Odd Socks and Astronaut perform for the first time, but it was also Astronaut's final performance on the show after they landed in the bottom two, before being unmasked.
Who was the mystery individual?
Read on for everything you need to know about which creatures have left The Masked Dancer and their real identities.
Who left The Masked Dancer 2022?
The ITV show took us all by surprise when Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe was revealed to be Astronaut.
The US actor is best known for playing John Rowland on the comedy drama before starring in John Tucker Must Die, Dallas, Smallville and Chesapeake Shores.
"I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it's a fear that I wanted to face," he said on taking part.
"This has been unbelievable, it's one of the most zany things I've ever done in my career. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself."
As for the clues dropped during Astronaut's VT, the Solis on his monitor was a reference to Gabby Solis, his character's love interest on Desperate Housewives, played by Eva Longoria, while the "cow jumped over the moon" was a reference to the calf in Metcalfe.
Astronaut also said it wasn't the first time he's had a "mark" on his head, referring to his role in John Tucker Must Die.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1