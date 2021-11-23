Great British Bake Off 2022: Release date, hosts, judges, line-up and latest news

Series 12 of Great British Bake Off may only have just concluded on Channel 4, with the Great British Bake Off 2021 winner bagging the coveted glass cake stand, but there’s plenty more Bake Off where that series came from!

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special is just around the corner, and will see the cast of It’s A Sin taking on some baking challenges.

As well as this, Bake Off has been ordered for three more series on Channel 4, which means we’ll be seeing lots more culinary goodness all the way until 2024.

So, when will Bake Off be back in 2022, and what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Great British Bake Off 2022 release date

It’s too early to confirm when series 13 will air in 2022, but based on previous years we can make some educated guesses.

This year, Bake Off started on Tuesday, 21st September, and the year before, it aired around the same time.

Providing all is the same, we expect to see the series to air towards the end of the year in 2022.

It was previously revealed that Bake Off had been renewed for three more years on Channel 4.

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive at Love Productions, said: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years. Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, added: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come. Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants

It’s way too early to say, but we do know that the applications have opened online for season 13, which means the show is already looking.

We’ll keep you update on the line-up as soon as we know!

How to apply for Great British Bake Off

If you think you have what it takes to be the next winner, you must fill out an application on the official Bake Off applications page.

You need to be a UK resident aged over 16, be available for the filming dates (likely between April and August) and must not have worked professionally as a baker, cook, or chef.

Applications for season 13 will close on at 19:59pm on Sunday, 5th December, so you better get applying if you want to be within a chance of bagging the glass cake stand for 2022!

And if you want a bit of help with getting on the show, why not check out these hints and tricks a former winner gave us on how to apply for Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off judges

Prue Leith has now teamed up with original judge Paul Hollywood for five seasons, and providing there are no plans to change things, both are expected to return in the new year.

Channel 4

Great British Bake Off hosts

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas returned to host the Channel 4 series this year. This was Lucas’ second year presenting the series, after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

The pair are expected to reprise their roles on the show next year.

Channel 4

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Series 12 was won by Giuseppe, 45, from Bristol. The Italian born chef managed to win the judges over with his delicious treats fit for a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

He beat runners up Chigs and Crystelle, who had also impressed throughout the series, both winning Star Baker twice and receiving a Hollywood Handshake.

Channel 4

Following his win, Giuseppe said: “There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad. The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it’s the best thank you note I can possibly send him. He is going through a very bad time healthwise, so I think this is going to be a great boost. I don’t say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It’s unbelievable!”

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will air in December. Bake Off will return to Channel 4 for series 13 in 2022.