With only days to go until the show kicks off on Channel 4, The Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up has now been confirmed , with a new bunch of aspiring bakers set to do their best to impress returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Great British Bake Off fanatics, dust off your aprons and warm up your ovens: season 13's start date is fast approaching.

One contestant hoping to pull out all the stops will be Rebs, a 23-year-old Masters student from Country Antrim with a love of Irish dancing.

Who is Great British Bake Off 2022 contestant Rebs?

Age: 23

From: Country Antrim, Northern Ireland

Job: Masters Student

Rebs is a 23-year-old Masters Student from Country Antrim in Northern Ireland, who can play the tin whistle and knows how to Irish dance.

She also enjoys cooking with Middle Eastern ingredients, which is a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish heritage.

Talking about her first reaction when she learned she’d bagged a place on the show, she said: "I never ever actually dreamed I would get into the tent! I grew up watching the show for years with my mum and, after only really taking up baking in 2020, I wasn’t sure I would have had what it takes to make it to the final 12 (but thankfully I did!)."

Talking about her baking journey, she added: "When I was very small I used to help my mum in the kitchen when she was baking which, in reality, was more me just making a mess with flour and eating raw cake batter with a spoon. My grannies and aunts were all fabulous bakers and really inspired me as a child, however, many of them passed before they could show me their tips and tricks."

She continued: "During lockdown I turned to baking to destress from the chaos of the world and found it the perfect way to constructively fill my time and make everyone around me equally happy! My boyfriend’s granny has been the one teaching me as, at 84 years old, she still baked dozens of scones, soda breads and potato farls."

Talking about her strengths and weaknesses as a baker, she said: "Personally, I think my strengths are my strong flavours as everything packs a big punch which is what I love. My weaknesses are definitely trying to bake everything on time and being the biggest messer you’ve ever seen."

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The contestants on The Great British Bake Off 2022. Channel 4

The show's 13th season will officially start on Tuesday 13th September, airing at 8pm.

Season 13 will be available to watch on Channel 4 once again.

And if you miss the episodes, never fear: the show will also be available on Channel 4's catch-up service, All 4.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

