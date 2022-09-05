The hit Channel 4 show is back next week, with 12 new bakers all entering the tent and pulling out all the stops to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their cakes, tarts, breads and more.

Whether you're a baking aficionado or not, the UK has been gripped by The Great British Bake Off for over 10 years now - and it's about to fall under its spell again.

Season 13 will once again see Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding back as hosts, overseeing proceedings and checking in with the contestants. One baker who will be hoping to stand out amongst the crowd is Will, a former charity director with a background in architecture and a love of DIY. But what treats will he be rustling up for the judges and what's his history with baking?

Here's everything you need to know about Will ahead of his Bake Off debut.

Who is Will?

Will Channel 4

Age: 45

From: London

Job: Former Charity Director

Will lives in London now but he grew up outside Bristol and went to university in Liverpool. A family man, he lives with his wife and three children, as well as their cat named Tiggy.

Will used to be a Charity Director and has a background in architecture, and now spends his time with his kids, practicing his DIY and carpentry or cooking up new dishes.

He first gained a passion for baking at just age 2, when he would turn his mum's pastry trimmings into jam tarts. His favourite flavours are salted caramel and paprika, and he once made an anatomically correct model of his own heart out of biscuits. He said: "It took forever, but looked stunning and tasted great. At the time I thought it was the craziest thing I’d ever make!"

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The new season of The Great British Bake Off starts on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4, so there isn't long to wait now. New episodes will air every Tuesday, and will also be available to watch on catch-up on All 4.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back once again to judge all the contestants' creations, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be on hand to host.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

