The Great British Bake Off will start on Tuesday 13th September, with the 12 bakers in the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up now confirmed.

It won't be long before we see the next batch of bakers enter the famous Bake Off tent as the show returns for season 13.

One of these contestants is 60-year-old Dawn, who favours wacky and intricate designs when it comes to her baking style.

Dawn hopes to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and join last year's winner Giuseppe and previous Great British Bake Off winners.

But, does she have what it takes?

Here's everything we know so far about Dawn.

Who is Dawn?

Age: 60

Job: IT manager

From: Bedfordshire

Dawn is an IT manager from Bedfordshire. She lives with her partner Trevor (who spends a lot of his time tidying up after her) and is mother to three, step-mother to two, and gran/step-gran to four. Describing herself as an artist in and out of the kitchen, Dawn loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better).

She prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits. Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

Dawn in Great British Bake Off 2022 Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

What has Dawn said about signing up for Bake Off?

Asked if she thought she'd ever make it onto the Channel 4 show, Dawn said: "I dreamt about it but did I really? No, not in a million years! I just remember saying, 'Oh my word!' Or possibly something less polite! I had goosebumps and was shaking like a leaf!"

On her first week in the tent, she added: "The absolute joy that emanates from every single person involved in the show is delightful. It was lovely meeting lots of people who had been speaking to me regularly in the run-up.

"Then getting to know my fellow bakers, everyone was so unique, our shared passion for baking was terrific and we just laughed constantly even though we were petrified! And the grounds are so incredibly beautiful."

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The new season begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

It will see all the bakers tasked with their first Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, after which Paul and Prue will choose the first Star Baker of season 13, and unfortunately hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will have the responsibility of revealing which unlucky baker will be going home.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

