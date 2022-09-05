Channel 4 has now revealed the full Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up and its eclectic mix of bakers, from an East Sussex music teacher and London-based nanny, to an electronic engineer and a cardiovascular researcher.

There's not long to wait until The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens with a fresh batch of contestants, all of which are hoping to be crowned the ultimate star baker.

Making his Bake Off debut is James – a 25-year-old nuclear scientist from Cumbria who'll be swapping the lab for the kitchen on the upcoming series.

Here's everything you need to know about self-proclaimed board-game geek James.

Who is James?

Age: 25

From: Cumbria

Job: Nuclear Scientist

Nuclear scientist James describes himself as a proud kilt-wearer, having grown up in the east-end of Glasgow before moving to England after university. The 25-year-old is a self-proclaimed board-game geek with a love of '70s horror films and music, which often reflects in his baking.

The Cumbria-based baker has come a long way with his culinary skills since first burning pancakes in his mum's kitchen and enjoys the more technical side. However, his signature style is 'child-friendly horror' and he's in his element when he makes his bakes his own.

When it comes to flavour, James loves anything autumnal from mixed spice and apples to caramel.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The Great British Bake Off returns for series 13 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

The baking competition will then air on a weekly basis, with new episodes arriving on Channel 4 every Tuesday night.

