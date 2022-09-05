Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be back to present as an entirely new cast of bakers head into the tent when the show returns on Channel 4, with each of them hoping to win Star Baker and, eventually, make it all the way to the final.

It's felt a long wait but the start of Autumn that can only mean one thing: the Great British Bake Off is back, with season 13 starting next week.

To do so they will have to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who will be on the lookout for some seriously tasty treats. One baker who will be attempting to do just that is Sandro, a nanny with a background in breakdance who lives in London.

Here's everything you need to know about Sandro ahead of his Bake Off debut.

Who is Sandro?

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Nanny

Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two. They then settled then in London, where Sandro now works as a nanny. He is also passionate about fitness, and is a keen boxer while also having a background in ballet and breakdance.

Sandro first turned to baking as a form of therapy after his father passed away was he was 21. He now runs virtual baking classes for children with autism.

Sandro says he can sometimes be "a bit too ambitious with" his bakes, but will that ambition pay off when he's in the tent? He lives and breathes baking and likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage, including paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm, with episodes also available to watch on catch-up on All 4.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as judges, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding also return to present the new episodes every Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

