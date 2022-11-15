As Syabira , Sandro and Abdul all hope to be crowned the winner of this year's competition, we asked RadioTimes.com readers to choose their champion in an exclusive poll - and their response was pretty unanimous.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 final is almost upon us, with the last three contestants set to take to the tent in order to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith one last time.

London-based research associate Syabira secured 78.4 per cent of the vote, which shouldn't be too surprising considering she has three Star Baker wins and a Hollywood handshake under her belt going into the final.

Sandro came in second, securing 14 per cent of the vote, while Abdul was voted last with only 7.6 per cent of the vote. Both of them have been crowned Star Baker once this season, and neither of them have managed to secure a coveted Hollywood handshake (much to Sandro's disappointment).

The theme for the Bake Off final has yet to be revealed, with specifics about each challenge kept under wraps. We do know that the trio will be expected to produce their best bakes for each of the challenges, however.

In the latest Britalian Bake Off review, 2021 Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno said he is looking forward to seeing Syabira's creations in the final, and shared his last piece of advice for the trio before the season wraps up.

Luckily, fans don't have long to wait to find out whether Syabira does emerge victorious, and whether Sandro finally gets his handshake.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 and All4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.