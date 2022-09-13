For their first challenge, The Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up were tasked with making some cakes for the show's traditional Cake Week.

Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off returned this evening, with the new bakers for 2022 stepping into the kitchen.

First up was the Signature Challenge, which saw the bakers making 12 mini cakes in a flavour of their choice. This was followed by the Blind Technical challenge, which was set by Paul Hollywood. For this challenge, the contestants were asked to make a classic red velvet cake - without a detailed recipe and no practice beforehand.

Finally it was time for the Showstopper. For the last challenge of the round, the contestants got to pull out all the stops with their sponge cake houses.

But, only one person could be named Star Baker - s0 who was it?

Here's everything you need to know about this week's Star Baker.

Who won Star Baker in Week 1?

Janusz impressed the judges in the opening episode Channel 4

Janusz was the first Star Baker for season 13.

For the final Showstopper, the bakers got a chance to show off their architectural skills as they created a scaled down version of a home close to their hearts entirely from sponge, and Janusz certainly impressed, with his "Home Is Where The Flowers Grow" cake.

"I love it - the colour and the vibrancy!" Prue gushed upon first glance.

"The decoration and the pipe work, you've done an amazing job," Paul added.

The judges' feelings didn't change after tasting the cake either, with Prue saying through a mouthful of cake: "It is utterly delicious. Just the right amount of spice."

