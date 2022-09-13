Who left Great British Bake Off 2022? All eliminated season 13 bakers

The opening episode saw the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up taking to the kitchen for their first ever challenges in the iconic tent.

Our Tuesday evenings have been restored, as The Great British Bake Off has finally returned for season 13.

As usual on the Channel 4 baking show, the first Bake Off theme was Cake Week, with the contestants tasked with making 12 mini cakes, a red velvet cake for the Technical, and a Showstopper creation of a house close to their heart made entirely from sponge.

While some contestants managed to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, it's safe to say it wasn't a piece of cake for all of the bakers!

And at the end of the episode, one baker was sent home.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bake Off, including who left the tent in Week 1.

Who left the Great British Bake Off in Week 1?

Will failed to win over Paul and Prue with his creations Channel 4

Unfortunately, Will was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bake Off this year.

"Somebody has got to go first and obviously I am disappointed but I am proud to have made it," he said following his exit.

"Yeah, I am alright. There is obviously a lovely bunch of people that I have met, and I have got an experience that I can definitely talk about and share. I am proud of that."

Prue told him: "Honestly, Will, you should just feel proud of yourself."

"Well done, Will!" Paul added.

Speaking of his experience on the show, Will continued: "I learnt from my experience in the tent that baking can be hard work but rewarding! Well I wasn’t there long but I would say that my best moment was Noel’s reaction of my home cake! My worst moment had to be... Italian meringue buttercream."

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

