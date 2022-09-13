They'll be hoping to impress the Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and follow in the footsteps of last year's champ Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off is back this week (Tuesday 13th September), with the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up taking to the tent for their first week of challenges.

Each episode, they'll be set one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake, after which one contestant will be named Star Baker and another will be sent home.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand to deliver the bad news and offer the bakers some moral support, as they try their hardest to avoid those infamous soggy bottoms.

So, what exactly will the bakers be making this week?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off themes this year, starting with week 1 - better known as cake week!

Week 1 - Cake Week

As usual, the competition will start off with Cake Week, with the contestants being asked to make one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake.

The Technical will be set by Prue or Paul, and will be a blind challenge which the contestants haven't had a chance to practise beforehand.

For this, they'll each be given a pared back recipe and have to use their baking knowledge to bring the creation to life.

They'll then be ranked 1-12.

Below is a list of this week's challenges:

What's this week's Signature Challenge? 12 perfect mini cakes made in a flavour of each baker's choosing.

What's this week's Technical Challenge? We're sworn to secrecy, so unfortunately you'll have to wait until the episode airs. But what we do know is that you're in for a classic treat!

What's this week's Showstopper Challenge? A house that's close to each baker's heart made entirely from sponge.

