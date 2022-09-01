The series will return on Tuesday 13th September, and there's a brand new batch of bakers ready to show off their culinary skills.

Get ready for some soggy bottoms, terrifying technicals and surprising showstoppers as The Great British Bake Off is back for another year!

Channel 4 revealed this year's contestants on Friday 2nd September.

They'll be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who will no doubt be giving out some of those famous handshakes for the best bakes. At the end of each week, one person will be crowned Star Baker while another will be sent home, until we're left with just three bakers for the final.

Last year saw Giuseppe Dell'Anno crowned as the season 12 winner, as he beat Chigs and Crystelle in the last round. But who will become this year's ultimate Star Baker?

We're yet to see them bake, but from their bios it sounds like it's going to be a tough competition.

Read on for the full Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up.

Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up

This year's bakers were announced on Friday 2nd September.

Below is a full list of all of this year's contestants, from a music teacher to a nanny and a cardiovascular research associate.

Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London

Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset

Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire

James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria

Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire

Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex

Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London

Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim

Sandro, 30, nanny from London

Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London

Will, 45, former charity director from London

We can't wait to see them get started.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

