The competition returns to Channel 4 next week as a fresh batch of bakers enter the iconic Bake Off tent in the hopes of impressing Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their floury creations.

While autumn is beginning to set in with its colder temperatures and rainy evenings, at least we have the new series of The Great British Bake Off to look forward to!

Hoping to win Star Baker this year is Kevin – a 33-year-old music teacher who'll be putting down his saxophone and picking up a whisk over the next few weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about Kevin ahead of his debut in the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up.

Who is Kevin?

Channel 4

Age: 33

From: Lanarkshire

Job: Music teacher

Music teacher Kevin is devoted to his family and much-loved animals, spending as much time as possible with his wife Rachel, his siblings and their partners – all of whom enjoy playing board games and eating.

The 33-year-old doesn't just teach music but he also performs, with the Lanarkshire-based baker playing the saxophone, flute, piano and clarinet. Outside of his job though, he likes to use the best seasonal ingredients and spend time refining his technique, having started baking at the age of 17.

Kevin is a fan of combining fruits, herbs, nuts and spices and when it comes to presentation, he believes that it will take care of itself.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

Series 13 of The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4, with episodes available to watch afterwards on All 4.

The cooking competition will then continue on a weekly basis, with new episodes airing on Tuesdays.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

