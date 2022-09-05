Last week Channel 4 revealed the official Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up , including 59-year-old mum and supermarket cashier Carole.

Get ready to see a brand new batch of bakers showing off their culinary skills as The Great British Bake Off is back for season 13.

Carole is also a gardening enthusiast and brings the artistry that she uses in gardening to the kitchen, creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture.

As she makes her debut, here's everything you need to know about Carole.

Who is Carole?

Age: 59

Job: Supermarket cashier

From: Dorset

Born and bred in the West Country, Carole lives on a Dorset hillside with her husband, Michael.

As well as baking, she also enjoys gardening and has a segment on a local radio show called 'Composite Carole', during which she shares her gardening know-how with listeners.

She began her dedicated baking journey with a first birthday cake for her eldest granddaughter Maisie. Since then, she has refined her skills, using YouTube to teach herself the finer techniques of decoration. Her favourite flavours are fruity and punchy.

What has Carole said about joining Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off 2022 contestant Carole Channel 4

Carole couldn't wait to get into the Bake Off tent, although it was a lot "smaller" in real life than on TV, she says.

"It was much smaller than I expected, but it had a familiar feeling about it, as I had watched nearly every one of GBBO episodes, so felt quite at home," she said about her first day in the tent.

In terms of her baking strengths, she added: "Definitely decorating the cake, especially using fondant, weakness is quite possibly patisserie!"

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

Season 13 begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 13 September in the show's usual 8pm slot.

For the first episode, the contestants will be set one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas return to host the show.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

