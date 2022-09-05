The show will once again see Great British Bake Off contestants enter the tent, all hoping to prove their mettle when it comes to whipping up tasty treats. They'll be hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, both of whom are back as judges, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas watch over proceedings as hosts.

Get ready for some seriously mouth-watering TV: the Great British Bake Off is back, as the show's 13th season starts on Channel 4 next week.

One of the new season's line-up is Syabira, Cardiovascular Research Associate who loves gaming and it seems will be bringing a Malaysian flavour twist to some British classics.

Here's everything you need to know about Syabira ahead of her Bake Off debut.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Syabira?

Syabira Channel 4

Age: 32

From: London

Job: Cardiovascular Research Associate

Syabira was born in Malaysia and is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now a Cardiovascular Research Associate in London.

Syabira lives with her boyfriend Bradley and loves gaming, often playing an online World-War-II simulation game which she said has taught her about leadership in the real world.

Syabira only started baking in 2017 and her bakes often give Malaysian flavour twists to British classics, such as chicken rendang Cornish pasties. She says she is "quick to learn and a resilient baker" and that her favourite cake is a red velvet cake, which is the first bake she ever made.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The Great British Bake Off season 13 is set to start airing on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4. Episodes will also, be made available to watch on catch-up on All 4.

The new season sees both Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return as judges, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are also coming back as hosts. New episodes featuring some tasty (and we're sure some not-so-tasty) bakes will air every Tuesday.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.