Meet Maisam, Great British Bake Off 2022 contestant and student

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the baking competition will see 12 new faces whip out their whisks and strap on their aprons in the hopes of winning Star Baker.

With just a week to go before The Great British Bake Off returns, it's time to get to know the 2022 line-up of contestants who'll be entering Channel 4's iconic baking tent.

Hoping to wow Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her pudding prowess is Maisam – an 18-year-old student and sales assistant living in Manchester.

Read on for everything you need to know about Maisam ahead of Bake Off's return.

Who is Maisam?

Age: 18

From: Greater Manchester

Job: Student and Sales Assistant

Great Manchester-based Maisam has been baking since the age of 13, four years after she moved to the UK from Libya. The 18-year-old can speak five languages – English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish – and wants to make that seven by the time she turns 20.

A fan of flavours that are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage, Maisam loves the science required to get a bake right and often tries something multiple times until it is perfect. She loves the tang of olives, the sweetness of dates and the nuttiness of sesame seeds and, outside of baking, Maisam has a strong creative streak, spending her spare time photographing still-life and the world around her.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The cast of The Great British Bake Off 2022. Channel 4

The new series of The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4.

Season 13's first episode will see the contestants enter the Bake Off tent to create a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge set by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

