The Channel 4 baking competition returns with a fresh batch of bakers, who'll be trying their best to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their inventive and (hopefully) tasty bakes.

It's almost time to strap on your apron, turn on the oven and dig out the flour from the back of the cupboard – season 13 of The Great British Bake Off begins next week!

While Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand to provide comical encouragement where needed, this year's contestants will need to prove they have what it takes to be a Star Baker – and throwing his whisk into the ring in the upcoming series is Janusz, a personal assistant living in East Sussex.

Here's everything you need to know about Janusz as he joins the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up.

Who is Janusz?

Age: 34

From: East Sussex

Job: Personal Assistant to Head Teacher

While now based in East Sussex, 34-year-old Janusz grew up in Poland and was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on Saturdays – a tradition he's kept up since moving away from home to go to university.

Janusz, who is a personal assistant to a head teacher, moved to the UK 10 years ago and currently lives on the southeast coast with his boyfriend Simon and their sausage dog Nigel. Aside from baking, Janusz is a big fan of internet culture, collecting movie props and watching drag, having previously bought his boyfriend a statue of Drag Race UK's RuPaul.

Janusz describes his baking style as "cartoon-like, colourful and camp", with the 34-year-old often working Polish ingredients into British staples, while his favourite flavours are ginger and chocolate.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The Great British Bake Off returns on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm on Channel 4, with episodes available to watch on catch-up on All 4.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to judge a series of brand new bakes from this year's contestants as episodes air on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 and All 4 on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm.

