Drag Race UK season 4 release date rumours: Will the reality show be back?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three has now come to an end, with the BBC Three competition crowning the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

In the last instalment of the reality show, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace battled it out for the Drag Race crown by walking their very last runway and performing in their final all-singing, all-dancing challenge – but what’s next for the franchise?

For those fretting over when the UK spin-off will be returning to our screens, then we have some good news – the BBC announced in October that Drag Race UK will be back for a fourth season.

Here’s everything we know so far about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four.

Will Drag Race UK be back for season 4?

Yes! BBC Three announced at the end of October that casting for season four had begun, with RuPaul telling fans: “If you think you got what it takes to be the UK’s next drag superstar – well, I want to hear from you.”

Casting for the next season closed on the 10th November, so hopefully filming on season four will begin soon.

Calling all UK queens, casting for #DragRaceUK Series 4 is now open! pic.twitter.com/tMB2ijeev2 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 27, 2021

Drag Race UK season 4 release date rumours

While the BBC has not yet announced when RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return to our screens, we can take an educated guess.

While season two took 15 months to arrive on our screens after the show first premiered on BBC Three, that was mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic placing delays on filming.

Season three premiered in September 2021, just six months after season two ended – and so, we can expect season four to arrive in May 2022 at the earliest.

Drag Race UK season 4 cast

BBC

Season three has only just come to an end and so the line-up for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four has not yet been announced.

However, we’re very likely to see 12 drag queens from across the UK take part next year, one of which could be Victoria Scone – the franchise’s very first female cisgender drag queen.

The Cardiff-based queen’s Drag Race journey was cut short in Week Three, when she injured her knee and had to pull out of the competition – and while RuPaul did not give her an open invitation to return to the show in the episode, it’s possible that she could be back.

Drag Race UK season 4 judges

While RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is yet to confirm its guest judges for season four, we’re likely to see the current panellists return for another year.

The judging line-up at the moment consists of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr alternating every week to make room for a guest judge and we’d be very surprised if that were to change in season four.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.