RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 guest judge line-up is incredible

The BBC has announced the star-studded line-up who'll be joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage and either Graham Norton or Alan Carr on the judging panel each week, with Dame Joanna Lumley and This Morning's Alison Hammond among the names.

With autumn approaching, reality fans can begin to get excited about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 – and while we don't know anything about the contestants just yet, this year's guest judges are on another level.

We can also expect Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham to appear in an episode as well as Spice Girls member Mel B, singer FKA Twigs and It's A Sin's Olly Alexander.

Olly Alexander is joining the guest judge line-up for Drag Race UK season 4 Getty

Meanwhile, Tess Daly and AJ Odudu will be giving the Snatch Game a Strictly Come Dancing twist by taking part in the Blankety Blank parody, before professional Giovanni Pernice joins the show as a choreographer for the queens.

The guest judge line-up also includes the likes of comedian Aisling Bea, singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis, Boy George, celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale and influencer Leomie Anderson.

On her guest judge spot, Dame Joanna Lumley said that it "thrills" her to be a part of Drag Race UK, adding: "The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start."

Meanwhile, Strictly's Tess Daly said: "What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The hair, the make-up, the glamour, the costumes, the lip synching, Ru, Michelle – I love you forever. I love it all."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK won't be the show's first cross-over with Strictly Come Dancing, as many will remember Michelle Visage competing alongside Giovanni Pernice on the 2019 competition.

Last year's instalment of Drag Race UK saw Krystal Versace crowned the winner, beating Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus in the final.

Seasons 1-3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment guide for more news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.