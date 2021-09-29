Ted Lasso season 3: release date rumours, cast and latest news

Jason Sudeikis delivered Apple TV+ one of its first bona fide hits with sporting comedy Ted Lasso, which scored a double-renewal after its critically acclaimed first season aired in 2020.

As the second outing for Richmond FC nears its finale, fans are now looking ahead to the next chapter and wondering if it will indeed be the final appearance for Ted’s underdog team.

Sudeikis himself has stated repeatedly that his vision for Ted Lasso was a three-season story arc, but the show’s mammoth success has already drummed up chatter about whether it could go further.

Whatever the case may be, we can rest assured that more Ted Lasso is on the way, which means there will be plenty more time to explore that shock romantic twist further.

Read on for everything we know so far about Ted Lasso season three on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso season 3 release date

Apple TV+ is yet to announce an official premiere date for Ted Lasso season three, but The Hollywood Reporter understands that the streamer is aiming for a summer release date, similar to its first two showings.

Despite the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the team behind Ted Lasso were able to get a second season ready for release less than a year after the first, although there has been an additional complicating factor this time around.

Contract renegotiations between Warner Bros and the Ted Lasso cast reportedly delayed the show’s writing team from starting work on season three scripts by approximately one month.

Fortunately, new agreements were settled and the project is once again moving forward, but this minor setback could mean Ted Lasso season 3 doesn’t find its way to our screens until late summer 2022.

Filming is expected to begin this January.

Ted Lasso season 3 cast

Fans can rest assured that their Richmond FC favourites will be back for Ted Lasso season three, including co-creator Jason Sudeikis in the title role as the ever optimistic football coach.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the former SNL star has earned a significant pay rise for season three, standing to make in the region of $1 million per episode moving forward. Back of the net!

He isn’t the only one getting a boost, as several members of the supporting cast will also be getting higher wages next season off the back of the show’s commercial and Emmys success.

Hannah Waddingham is confirmed to be reprising her role as Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton, while Juno Temple will also be back as her best friend and branding whizz Keeley Jones.

Meanwhile, Brett Goldstein will be returning as gruff footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent, after recently debunking a conspiracy theory that he is an entirely computer generated creation. Seriously.

My final statement on the matter: pic.twitter.com/YPzNnOu4mg — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) September 2, 2021

You can also expect more from Brendan Hunt as the wise yet troubled Coach Beard, who also serves as a writer on the show as well as its co-creator.

It’s highly likely that Toheeb Jimoh (Sam), Phil Dunster (Jamie), Nick Mohammed (Nate), Kola Bokinni (Isaac) and Sarah Niles (Sharon) will be back for Ted Lasso season three, as it’s hard to imagine Richmond FC without them.

We could also see more cameos from British television personalities, with season two featuring appearances from Gary Lineker, Jeff Stelling, Chris Kamara and Thierry Henry, as well as This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Is Ted Lasso ending after season 3?

Possibly! Ted Lasso star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has been quite open about the fact that his initial pitch for the series was a three-season story arc, meaning it could naturally wind down next year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “It’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

It sounds like Sudeikis is still deciding whether he would like to continue with Ted Lasso beyond season three, but co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that he’s “hopeful” there will be more stories to tell.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Ted Lasso co-star Toheeb Jimoh (aka Richmond FC star player Sam Obisanya), said he would be happy with whatever the writers decide to do.

“I think it definitely comes down to the creative team,” Jimoh said. “If Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] feel like there’s mileage and there’s anything else that they want to address then I think maybe we’ll do more.

“But, there’s also something really nice about not overstaying your welcome, and just having something that’s very impactful and very short and sweet.”

Is there a trailer for Ted Lasso season 3?

Not just yet. Ted Lasso season three is expected to start filming in January, so it’s possible we could get a first look at footage sometime around early summer 2022.

