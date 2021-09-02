Ted Lasso star responds to rumours the show’s third season could be its last

Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh has discussed whether the hit comedy should end after just three seasons, despite the massive popularity and awards success it currently enjoys.

Advertisement

Jimoh plays Richmond FC player Sam Obisanya, who made headlines earlier in the season after standing up to an immoral oil company, and now finds himself in the midst of a surprise romantic subplot with a certain colleague.

The character has certainly come a long way in just one-and-a-half seasons, but his story might soon be over if the creative team behind it decide to wrap things up in the next season (which has already been ordered by Apple TV+).

Lead actor Jason Sudeikis has said on several occasions that Ted Lasso was pitched as a three-season show and that he intends to end it there, although co-creator Bill Lawrence has been more enthusiastic about continuing further.

Jimoh told RadioTimes.com that he hopes to keep portraying kind-hearted Sam for as long as Ted Lasso is on the air, but would support an early finish were that the preference of the creative team.

“We say ‘Richmond till we die’ and I mean that,” he said. “I’m here for as long as we’re doing Ted Lasso, if it’s possible – like if people want me back – I’m willing to stick it out.

“[But] If we did three and that was it, three and done, I’d also be up for that. I think there’s something really beautiful in just doing something and calling it quits before we’re in a situation where we’re scrambling for ideas, or we’re just trying to do more for the sake of doing more.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ted Lasso’s first season earned near-universal acclaim and has been showered with award nominations – including 20 nods at the Emmys 2021 – although the show has seen some backlash recently, which could well sway the writers towards concluding their story.

Jimoh continued: “I think it definitely comes down to the creative team and if Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] feel like there’s mileage and there’s anything else that they want to address then I think maybe we’ll do more.

“It’s a win-win for me either way,” he added. “I feel like if we do three and we finish, then we’ll have something that’s really great and it’s quality over quantity, and leaves people wanting more. But if we do more then I get to play football with my friends more, get to hang out with the cast more, get to make some more magic.”

Ted Lasso drops new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+, with the third (and possibly final) season expected to premiere sometime next year.

Advertisement

Ted Lasso season two is airing weekly on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.