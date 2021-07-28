When are the Emmys 2021? How to watch, nominations and latest news

It’s been a weird year for awards ceremonies so far, with many taking place virtually without an audience, while others have welcomed a small number of nominees to take to the stage but in a socially-distanced manner – and it looks as thought the 2021 Primetime Emmys will be no different.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the biggest night in American TV will see a handful of celebrities descend on the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to give out and receive awards, while the other nominees make their cameos via satellite link.

Despite the COVID of it all, the last year has been a big one for TV, with new shows like Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, WandaVision, Hacks and I May Destroy You leading the nominations. Of course, let’s not forget about popular titles like The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, which are also up for a number of gongs.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and how to watch the ceremony in the UK.

When are the Emmys 2021?

The Emmys will be filmed live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday 19th July, with those in the US able to tune into CBS from 8pm EST (which is 1am BST).

The ceremony is expected to last three hours, with various stars dropping by hand out the 23 awards.

How to watch the Emmys 2021 in the UK

If you’re a UK-based Emmys fan who’s hoping to catch the 2021 Emmys, then you’ll be able to watch an early morning livestream on the Emmys website, Facebook page or YouTube channel, which is what happened last year.

However if you need a good night’s sleep on the Sunday, it’s likely that the Emmys will be broadcast on a Sky channel in the UK on the Monday.

Last year, Sky One aired the ceremony the following day – and though Sky One is closing down and being replaced by two new channels, Sky Showcase and Sky Max, this won’t be happening until September, so it’s possible the channel could serve as home to the Emmys in the UK for at least one more year.

Who is hosting the Emmys 2021?

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the Emmys this year, with the comedian and actor making his first appearance at the awards as a host.

Now best known for starring in CBS sitcom The Neighbourhood, Cedric has appeared in The Last O.G., Master of None, Power, The Boondocks and Why Him. He’s also hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in the US as well as Cedric’s Barber Battle, Cedric the Entertainer Presents and The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” he said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

The last few years have seen the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost, Stephen Colbert, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers and Glee’s Jane Lynch host the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Emmy nominations 2021

Netflix

The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced at the beginning of July, with Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus series The Mandalorian leading the way with 24 nominations each.

WandaVision came in a close second for most-nominated series with 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale racked up 21 nods, Saturday Night Live got 21 nominations and Ted Lasso is in the running for 20 awards.

Hamilton, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown, Hacks, I May Destroy You, Lovecraft Country and The Queen’s Gambit also received a number of nominations – you can check out the full list on our 2021 Emmy nominations page.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday 19th July. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.