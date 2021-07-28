Sky One scrapped as broadcaster announces brand new Sky Max: “It’s time for a reset”

Sky has announced plans to revamp its portfolio of TV channels, with Sky One being replaced by two new brands.

Advertisement

After almost 40 years on our TV guides, Sky One is being axed and two new channels are being introduced – Sky Showcase and Sky Max.

Sky Showcase will be a linear-only channel which will “curate a selection of the best TV shows from across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment brands”, while Sky Max, both a channel and an on-demand service, will become the new home for Sky original dramas and entertainment shows.

Sky One’s 106 slot will be filled by Sky Showcase, which will air shows from across Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Nature, Sky Arts, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky History, Sky Kids, SyFy and E! as well as Sky Cinema and Sky Sports highlights.

These new changes, which are available for Sky customers at no extra charge, will be introduced from Wednesday 1st September, with Sky Max’s launch coinciding with the return of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Russell Howard Hour and DC Superheroes.

“Sky One had a brilliant year, from A Discovery of Witches at the beginning of the year to Flight Attendant to the Friends Reunion so we know that it’s in rude health content wise – but I think it is time for a reset,” Sky’s Director of Programmes for UK & Ireland James Morris told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Sky One means many things to many people and we didn’t want to change what it meant, we kind of felt we wanted to go into this new direction.

“We just want to be really clear to our customers and allow those really big content pieces to be easier than ever to find and we think Sky Showcase, sat side by side with the rest of the key content, will make those shows shine even greater.”

As for how Sky Max differs to Sky Showcase, Morris said that the new channel will be “a little bit more laser-focused” but bares no resemblance to HBO Max in the US.

“HBO Max is HBO content and this is very much a Sky proposition and it is pure blockbuster entertainment,” he said. “I’m hoping it’ll be a very unique brand to itself.”

Various Sky channels will remain unchanged, such as Sky Comedy, which will continue to show the brand’s original comedies, and Sky Atlantic, which is still the home of high-concept original dramas and titles from HBO and Showtime.

Advertisement

Sky Max and Sky Showcase will launch on Wednesday 1st September. Visit our full TV Guide for more picks and listings across every channel.