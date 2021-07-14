Sky announces Never Mind the Buzzcocks reboot with new host Greg Davies

After six years away from our screens, Never Mind the Buzzcocks is returning with a brand new series on Sky, hosted by Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies.

The music-themed comedy show, which first aired on BBC Two in 1996, is coming back as a Sky Original, with Noel Fielding returning as a team captain alongside This Country star Daisy May Cooper.

Comedian and Hate Thy Neighbour host Jamali Maddix will be a regular guest on the panel, and will be joined by a roster of music and comedy stars as Davies puts them through their melodic paces.

And finally, our regular guest is the one and only… @jamalimaddix 🎉​

​

Here they are ladies and gents, your line-up​

​#NeverMindTheBuzzcocks pic.twitter.com/HgMTQbqtKs — Sky TV (@skytv) July 14, 2021

In a statement, Davies said: “I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky.

“We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us.”

Sky has commissioned the series for eight episodes as well as a one-off Christmas special, with Talkback, the production company behind the original series, on board to produce.

“Viewers can expect the unpredictability of the original series, with some of the best known and loved rounds remaining, alongside some new surprises thrown in along the way,” Sky teased in its announcement.

BBC Two’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks aired from 1996 until 2015, over which period it saw the likes of Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell and Rhod Gilbert host, while Sean Hughes, Bill Bailey, Phil Jupitus and Fielding acted as team captains.

The new celebrity line-up will see a mini Taskmaster reunion, with the show’s Greg Davies having judged Fielding, Cooper and Maddix’s performances in various challenges in series four, 10 and 11 respectively.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks will air on Sky.