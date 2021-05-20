Taskmaster series 12 release date: Cast, trailer and news about the Channel 4 show

The eleventh series of Taskmaster came to an end tonight after 10 weeks of ridiculous challenges, absurd tasks and a lot of laughs, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne finally crowning their champion.

While fans of the Channel 4 show will undoubtedly be feeling a Taskmaster-shaped hole in their TV schedule, not to worry – series 12 is on the way!

Channel 4 have announced the celebrity line-up for the upcoming series, with the likes of QI’s Alan Davies, comedian Desiree Burch, Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan, The Windsors star Morgana Robinson and Only Connect’s Victoria Coren Mitchell signing up for the next batch of challenges to come from the chaotically creative mind of Alex Horne.

Here’s everything we know so far about Taskmaster series 12 – who’ll be taking part and when we can expect it to arrive on our screens.

Taskmaster series 12 release date

Channel 4 is yet to announce the official release date for Taskmaster’s twelfth series. However the broadcaster has revealed that it will arrive on our screens later in 2021.

We shouldn’t face any COVID-related delays for the upcoming series as both series 10 and 11 were filmed during the pandemic and there was a pretty quick turnaround between the two seasons – series 10 finished in December 2020, while series 11 began in March 2021.

If Channel 4 are to follow a similar pattern to the two previous series, we should expect series 12 to air in August 2021 – however, it’s possible that it may be pushed back to later in the year if a Champion of Champion series airs in-between series 11 and 12.

Taskmaster series 12 cast

The line-up for Taskmaster series 12 has been announced and it certainly didn’t disappoint – with a mixture of actors, comedians, impressionists and presenters set to descend on the Taskmaster house for a new list of chaotic challenges. The series 12 contestants are:

Alan Davies – star of Jonathan Creek and QI panellist

– star of Jonathan Creek and QI panellist Desiree Burch – comedian and Too Hot To Handle narrator

– comedian and Too Hot To Handle narrator Guz Khan – comedian and Man Like Mobeen star

– comedian and Man Like Mobeen star Morgana Robinson – impressionist and The Windsors actor

– impressionist and The Windsors actor Victoria Coren Mitchell – professional poker player and Only Connect host

What will happen in Taskmaster series 12?

The upcoming Taskmaster line-up will be “limbering up for an assault course of absurdity”, according to Channel 4, however the broadcaster hasn’t revealed a huge amount about the challenges to come in series 12.

A golden bust of Greg Davies’s head will still be the prize up-for-grabs at the end of the series and of course, Alex Horne is set to take score and offer very little assistance throughout but exactly what we can expect the five celebs to endure in the upcoming episodes is still a huge mystery.

Taskmaster series 12 hosts

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are returning to host series 12, with Davies back as his formidable alter ego that is the Taskmaster, while Horne welcomes the contestants to the Taskmaster house and meticulously keeps score.

The duo gave fronted the show since its first series on Dave in 2015 and have since hosted every series, including the New Year Treat and the Champion of Champions specials.

Taskmaster series 12 trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for Taskmaster series 12, but watch this space for any updates!

