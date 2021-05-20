Taskmaster unveils series 12 cast including Alan Davies and Victoria Coren Mitchell

With series 11 of Taskmaster drawing to a close, it’s time to turn our attention to the next batch of contestants to be set absurd tasks by Greg Davies and Alex Horne – and Channel 4 has just released the line-up for series 12.

Regular QI panelist Alan Davies and Only Connect presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell are perhaps the two biggest names of the new panel, which also includes American stand-up Desiree Burch, Man Like Mobeen creator Guz Khan and BAFTA winning impressionist Morgana Robinson.

As ever, the new quintet will complete a range of outrageous tasks as they attempt to impress the Taskmaster himself Greg Davies – with a gold representation of the host’s head at stake for the winning contestant.

Although an exact return date has not been revealed, the new series is set to air later this year – most likely starting in Autumn.

There’s even more planned for 2021 as well, with a new Taskmaster Champion of Champions special set to be broadcast, pitting the winners of series 6-10 against each other.

Channel 4 has not yet announced a release date for the Champion of Champions special, but the contestants will be Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble.

The 11th series of Taskmaster, which was the second to air on Channel 4 following the show’s move from Dave, concluded tonight, with the panel consisting of Sarah Kendall, Mike Wozniak, Lee Mack, Charlotte Ritchie, and Jamali Maddix.

All 11 seasons of Taskmaster are available on All4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub.