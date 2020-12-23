Where is the Taskmaster house? You can actually visit the filming location

Not long now until Taskmaster is back on our screens with its New Year Treat – the panel show’s very first festive special on Channel 4.

Advertisement

With the likes of The Mummy star John Hannah, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan and Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy taking part in the holiday-themed ridiculousness, Taskmaster will be kicking off the New Year in its classically silly style.

If the series 10 final, which saw Richard Herring take home the golden bust of Greg Davies’ head, left you wondering where the Taskmaster challenges are actually filmed, we have a few answers for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taskmaster house ahead of the New Year’s Day special.

Where is Taskmaster filmed?

The Taskmaster house is filmed on the grounds and indoors of a property in Chiswick. Specifically, you can find the three-bedroom bungalow at Chiswick Bridge, Great Chertsey Rd, London W4 3U.

The property was previously listed for rent for £4,117 per calendar month.

As previously revealed by RadioTimes.com in a handy list of Taskmaster facts, the house is a former groundskeepers’ cottage inside a golf course.

Channel 4

Interestingly, during filming, the Taskmaster crew actually live inside the Taskmaster house.

“We move in and live here for the period of filming,” director Andy Devonshire told us. “After series one I think they had some people come in and stay over the summer, but we de-Taskmaster it when we go away so it is very different.

He added: “There’s a different theme inspired by a specific artist every series so there’s obviously things that stay the same but we redecorate within the boundaries of that. When we leave it’s quite minimalist.”

Luckily, the vast majority of challenges at the Taskmaster house this year were filmed before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. However, the live studio segments – shot at Pinewood Studios – were filmed without an audience due to social distancing measures.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently about the new set-up, Greg Davies said: “Immediately, it just became a slightly different way of focussing your energies and, for me personally, I liked that it was more intimate.

“And we were really drilling into their responses in more detail because there wasn’t any part of your brain that was on entertaining the 200 people in the studio, so I rather liked it.”

Advertisement

Taskmaster continues Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year’s Day. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.