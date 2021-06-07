Taskmaster star Alex Horne has teased a change to the show’s opening titles for the upcoming Champion of Champions series that will make it “feel special from the very first second”.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the long-time host provided an update on the special series, which will see the winners of the last five seasons – Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring – compete to be the Taskmaster Champion of Champions.

“I can reveal that we’ve filmed some of it and it’s really, I mean I’m really excited about it,” he said. “I think more than the first Champion of Champions because the first one, there was quite a lot of alpha males although we had Katherine Ryan who’s not male but she is quite alpha.

“Bob Mortimer was the least alpha male I guess but the rest were all– I’d say Josh [Widdicombe], Noel [Fielding] and Rob Beckett, there’s something similar in them whereas this five are much more varied.”

He added that fans should look out for a change to the show’s opening titles, which have been updated for the special series.

“I don’t know if I can reveal anything, except I tell you what I can reveal – we had a good idea about the opening titles, which I think people will really enjoy. So hopefully it’s going to feel special from the very first second.”

Horne will be leading the house band on BBC One’s upcoming entertainment series Crouchy’s Year Late Euros, hosted by Peter Crouch and Maya Jama.

On what viewers can expect from the live shows, Horne said that each episode is set to be “seat-of-your-pants stuff” with “the spirit of something like TFI Friday”.

“The plan is we’ll all watch the game together, I’ll be watching it with Peter, Maya, the band, the crew and the guests, and then there’s the news and then it’s our turn,” he said.

“So not a long time [to prepare the show]. We’ll have some ideas beforehand but if something happens in the game, we’re going to be trying to reflect that, if there’s a controversial penalty we might be recreating it. We just have to wait and see what happens.”

Crouchy’s Year Late Euros airs on Friday 11th June at 10.55pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.