The Crown and The Mandalorian lead 2021 Emmy nominations
WandaVision and The Handmaid's Tale also racked up over 20 nominations each.
Published:
The nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, with Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus series The Mandalorian leading the way with 24 nominations each.
WandaVision came in a close second for most-nominated series with 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale racked up 21 nods, Saturday Night Live got 21 nominations and Ted Lasso is in the running for 20 awards.
Lovecraft Country – recently cancelled by HBO – earned 18 nominations, a feat equalled by Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, while HBO’s acclaimed crime drama Mare of Easttown also received recognition in 16 categories.
Other notable nominees include Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page – who will not be returning for the Netflix period drama’s second season – and Pose star MJ Rodriguez, the first trans woman to ever be recognised in a lead acting category.
The full nominations are as follows:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
REALITY SHOW HOST
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Becoming (Disney+)
Below Deck (Bravo)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
This year’s Emmys – hosted by Cedric the Entertainer – will be held on Sunday 19th September at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and will air on CBS in the US. Unlike last year’s virtual events, this year’s ceremony will feature a limited audience of nominees and their guests
