The fifth season of NBC family drama This Is Us is currently airing and while there are still a few episodes left, the bad news is that the show will be concluding with season six.

The news hasn’t been officially announced just yet, however sources recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the next season would be the drama’s last.

Starring Mandy Moore, Mila Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown and other big names, This Is Us follows the Pearson family at various times in their lives – from the romance of Kate and Jack in the 1970s and the raising of their triplets in the late ’80s and early ’90s, to the triplets growing up and forming their own families in the present day.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Is Us season six, when it’ll premiere and how you can watch in the UK.

This Is Us season 6 release date

There’s no official release date for This Is Us season six, however NBC are set to announce their primetime schedule for 2021-2022 very soon so it won’t be long until we know for sure.

Since 2016, NBC has aired new seasons of This Is Us in September or October of each year and so the earliest we can expect season six to arrive on our screens would be September 2022 – and that’s as long as their aren’t any COVID-related delays to production.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 in the UK

NBC

For UK fans, This Is Us has found a home on Amazon Prime Video, with the streamer releasing episodes of the most recent series (season five) every Wednesday – the day after the episodes air in the US.

Considering all five seasons of This Is Us are on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, season six is most likely going to arrive on the same platform.

Is This Is Us ending?

Unfortunately, This Is Us will be ending with its sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC hasn’t officially announced the news, however they’re expected to do so at the 2021-2022 upfronts today (Friday 14th May).

The news shouldn’t come as a big surprise to fans, considering creator Dan Fogelman said when season three came to an end that the show had reached its “midpoint”, and told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that the show would never “going to last 18 seasons”.

“We have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future,” he said. “We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

This Is Us season 6 cast

NBC

With season six marking the show’s last ever season, we’re likely to see the whole Pearson family return for one last emotional lap including Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Justin Hartley (Kevin).

We’d also be surprised if Susan Kelechi Watson (Randall’s wife Beth), Chris Sullivan (Kate’s husband Toby), Jon Huertas (Rebecca’s second husband Miguel), Eris Baker (Randall’s daughter Tess), Faithe Herman (Randall’s daughter Annie) and Luric Ross (Randall’s adopted daughter Deja) didn’t return for season six.

This Is Us season 6 spoilers

NBC

While season five is still ongoing, with the final two episodes left to air, there’s still a lot for viewers to find out about the Pearson family before they leave our screens forever.

With Kevin now the father of twins, I’m sure we’ll watch him adjust to new fatherhood whilst trying to progress in his filmmaking career and patching up his strained relationship with brother Randall.

Meanwhile, after a rather rocky time in their marriage, Kate and Toby have adopted a new baby Hailey while Kate starts her new job as a teaching assistant in music classes for blind children – in the next series, we’re likely to see how the couple get on with their career changes and being parents once again.

In the latest episode, we saw Beth shut down her ballet school due to coronavirus and enter a bit of a slump when it comes to her future career – hopefully she’ll manage to get out of it and find another venture she’s passionate about next series.

This Is Us season 6 trailer

NBC is yet to release a trailer for This Is Us season six, but we’ll keep this page updated as and when the broadcaster does so watch this space!

This Is Us seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video – for more recommendations, see our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

