The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 release date: cast, trailer and latest news

The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer summed up season four as “patience rewarded” – and if you’ve seen the season finale, you’ll now know exactly what that entailed.

In the season finale, a major original character was killed off as part of a revenge plot orchestrated by – you’ve guessed it – June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who finally found herself in a place of safety in season four, but was unable to forgive or move on from her trauma.

Season five, which has already been confirmed, will no doubt deal with the fall-out of that brutal killing, and its long term implications for both June’s future in Canada and life with Luke (O.T. Fagbenle), and for Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

Read on for everything you need to know before the upcoming series (and there will be no season five spoilers here!).

When is The Handmaid’s Tale season 5’s UK release date?

The Handmaid’s Tale season four only came out on Sunday 20th June 2021 on Channel 4 in the UK, so we still have a while to wait before season five hits our shores.

The series airs earlier and on Hulu across the Pond for US viewers, but don’t expect the season five premiere until spring 2022 earliest.

Ahead of season four, the first three episodes debuted a day early on the Disney-owned streamer, in a surprise move for fans – so we could well expect a similar move for season five.

Is there a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

There’s no trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season five yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

What will happen in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

At the end of season four, June successfully brokered a deal with Commander Lawrence, supposedly exchanging Commander Fred Waterford (in custody in Canada) for 22 women and resistance fighters trapped in Gilead.

However, Waterford was instead released in No Man’s Land, where he was chased and beaten to death by June, Emily, and other former handmaids.

“I felt that it really delivered the finale that I felt, and I think my cast-mates felt, was needed and deserved for the fans,” actor Joseph Fiennes (Waterford) told Entertainment Weekly.

His death will no doubt have major consequences for season five, and we’ll doubtless see its impact on the lives of both June herself and on Waterford’s pregnant wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

During a previous chat with EW, Strahovski revealed that when she first read the finale, her “jaw was on the floor”.

She added: “For me personally, it’s the most satisfying season finale that Handmaid’s has had to date, so it’s just exciting.”

However, this might not be the last we see of Fred Waterford, after the showrunner Bruce Miller hinted that we will continue to see Waterford in flashbacks.

“I think that although Fred is dead, his influence on June continues and that is, in our show, shown through her mind’s eye of flashbacks,” he told Deadline.

The series will also become a “a June-Serena thing”, focusing on the two female characters, according to Miller.

Serena will react with the “white-hot fever of revenge,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Serena didn’t like Fred and they have a complicated relationship, it’s now a June-Serena thing. She will want to find a way to metaphorically or realistically get June for this. June hit her house and she wants to hit her back. There’s that absolute toe-to-toe, woman-to-woman venom, but also, what is the relationship between two women where one killed the other’s abuser? It’s complicated.”

Fred Waterford’s death was hinted at in the original Margaret Atwood book, which very briefly suggests that Fred was killed during a ‘Salvaging’ ritual.

Another future plot line hinted at during season four episode nine is that Serena’s child could be claimed by Gilead, while she herself could be forced to become a handmaid.

Will season 5 be the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Showrunner Bruce Miller says he is “in no rush to end it […] I’m not going to shut it down while we have interesting stories to tell,” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Likewise, executive producer Warren Littlefield previously spoke ahead of season four and implied that several more seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale could be on the way.

“We have not planned season four to be the end, but we also look to Margaret [Atwood]’s book The Testaments and know that that story takes us 15 years into the future,” he told TV Guide. “We don’t see ending it in [season four], and I can honestly say to you, we don’t have a definitive out. But I think we want to keep the bar high, and it would not be a bad thing to leave the audience wanting more and then we could ideally shift into The Testaments.”

Who’s in the cast for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Nothing has been confirmed, but it looks like all the central cast members will return, including Elisabeth Moss as June.

Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford will all likely return, as well as Ann Dowd who plays a terrifying Aunt Lydia.

