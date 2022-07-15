The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer teases June and Serena showdown

The trailer sees Serena dressed in a funeral veil, in mourning following the violent death of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford, at the hands of June.

Hulu has released its first-look trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 5, teasing a battle of wills between June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

"She knows the world is watching," we hear June's voice say, before later adding: "I feel Gilead pulling me back."

"She can't get to you, so you just gotta forget about her," her husband Luke tells her, before the trailer cuts to the couple in Canada, staring up in horror at huge screens showing images of Serena attending her husband's funeral.

"You wanna fight? Let's fight," we hear June say, her face set with grim determination as she stares up at the image of Serena, who appears to smirk directly at the camera.

We also have an official synopsis for season 5, which reads: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

"Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Hulu's head of originals, Jordan Hellman, has previously hinted to Deadline that season 5 could be the last for the dystopian show.

He explained: "The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us. That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in [a] creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is.

"We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months."

