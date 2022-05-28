The Handmaid's Tale loses original cast member for season 5

Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, the show is set in a nightmarish future in which a totalitarian regime has transformed the United States into the oppressive Gilead, where fertile women are forced to be so-called 'handmaids' for wealthy elites.

Alexis Bledel will not feature in the upcoming fifth season of hard-hitting dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale , the actor has announced.

Gilmore Girls alum Bledel played Emily in the series, who was assigned the name Ofglen while trapped inside Gilead, and became a key figure in the resistance led by June (Elisabeth Moss).

In a statement released exclusively to Variety, the actor said: “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No reason was given for Bledel's sudden departure from the series, which will seemingly mark an end to Emily's story, at least for the time being.

She was last seen in last summer's season 4 finale, which saw the escaped handmaid risk her new life in Canada to help June with an attack on her former captors in Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for a fifth season far in advance of the fourth's debut, with showrunner Bruce Miller recently reiterating that he is in no rush to end the show, amid rumours it could be winding down (via Deadline).

The series earned widespread critical acclaim for its first two seasons – including Emmys for Moss, Bledel and several others – although the reception to the show has dipped somewhat with the third and fourth outings.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.