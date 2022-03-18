Can you watch Hulu in the UK? Where to watch new shows

The follow up to E! Entertainment show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, simply titled The Kardashians , will also land on Hulu in the US later this year, giving us a documentary-style glance into the lives of the famous family.

Hulu, the US-based streaming platform, boasts an array of impressive titles, from award-winning movies including Nomadland and Parasite , to TV shows including Family Guy , Grey’s Anatomy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The project came about after their surprise decision to end their long-running show on cable network E!, in favour of a lucrative multi-year deal with Hulu. But is the streaming service actually available in the UK and are some shows exclusive to the US?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hulu in the UK.

How to watch Hulu in the UK

There's both good and bad news on this front: the bad news is that Hulu is a US-based streaming platform, which isn’t available here in the UK.

The good news is that many movies and shows hosted on Hulu are broadcast to international audiences via Star, Disney Plus’ branch of more adult TV and film content.

Star on Disney Plus launched in territories outside of the US – including the UK – in February 2021, adding more mature content to the previously family-friendly service (complete with more parental controls).

This means a number of new shows hosted on Hulu in the US, such as the upcoming reality series The Kardashians, are available as part of a Disney Plus subscription in the UK.

UK audiences just have to sign up to Disney Plus – subscriptions cost £7.99 per month, and £79.90 a year.

The best thing is that you don’t have to do anything extra to get Star on Disney Plus as it’s all in one package.

Are some Hulu shows exclusive to the US?

George Sear in Love, Victor Disney

While Star and Hulu share a number of titles – including Hulu originals like Love, Victor – Hulu in the US still features a bigger library, including content licensed from third-party studios such as Paramount and MGM.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus add-on Star only features first-party titles that Disney has the rights to from its own studios, which comprise Hulu, ABC, FX, Freeform, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, and Touchstone Pictures.

As a result, Star has a more limited line-up.

You can read all about the content that Disney Plus is offering on Star here.

