The satirical comedic drama charts explores the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. While you'll be forgiven for thinking this drama is a tale of reality, it's actually a fictionalised, fun and anachronistic story.

Starring in this season alongside Fanning and Hoult are Phoebe Fox (as Marial), Adam Godley (as the Archbishop), Gwilym Lee (as Grigor Dymov), Charity Wakefield (as Georgina), Douglas Hodge (as Velementov), Sacha Dhawan (as Orlo), Belinda Bromilow (as Aunt Elizabeth), Florence Keith-Roach (as Tatyana) and Bayo Gbadamosi (as Arkady).

But how can you tune into season 3? Read on for everything you need to know about watching The Great here in the UK.

How to watch The Great season 3 in the UK

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in The Great. Christian Black/Hulu

The Great is a Lionsgate+ original production and, just as the previous two seasons, season 3 will air on the streaming platform.

While the series is available to stream in the US via Hulu and has already been released, the show airs on Lionsgate+ in the UK. Lionsgate+ is a 'channel' on Amazon Prime Video that will cost you an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

The new season premieres on Friday 14th July 2023, with new episodes being released every Friday. As the series has already been released in the US, you'll have to be careful of any spoilers!

This third season will comprise of 10 episodes and will once again follow Elle Fanning's Catherine as she battles with her marriage and with her royal reign.

As per the synopsis for the new season: "Season 3 of The Great sees Catherine and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends.

"On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.

"Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and, inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress."

The Great season 3 trailer

Keen to see what could come next in The Great season 3? Well the official trailer gives us a glimpse of the often hilarious action to come.

Watch the trailer below.

The Great season 3 premieres on Lionsgate+ on Friday 14th July 2023, with episodes being released every Friday.

