The Menu cast

The film follows Margot and Tyler (played by Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) as they travel to a remote island for a renowned culinary experience at a celebrity restaurant.

black comedy The Menu is now available to stream on Disney Plus

However, disaster soon strikes for the 12 diners, which include a famous food critic, a movie star and numerous young and wealthy tech employees.

Coming to our screens courtesy of producer Adam McKay and director Mark Mylod, the same team behind the hit HBO series Succession, The Menu serves as another satire of the wealthy elite and is sure to make audiences "stomachs hurt a little", according to Hoult.

So, who's in the cast of The Menu alongside Taylor-Joy and Hoult. Read on for everything you need to know.

Who's in the cast of The Menu alongside Ana Taylor-Joy?

Ana Taylor-Joy plays Margot

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu. Searchlight

Who is Margot? Margot is one of the diners who attends the exclusive restaurant with her foodie partner Tyler and whose presence soon piques the attention of Chef Slowik.

What else has Ana Taylor-Joy been in? Since her breakthrough performance in Robert Eggers’ The Witch, Taylor-Joy has made a name for herself as one of the standout actresses of her generation. She has appeared in The Queen’s Gambit as Beth Harmon, Emma, Peaky Blinders, The Northman and Last Night in Soho, to name just a few titles.

Nicholas Hoult plays Tyler

Who is Tyler? Margot’s foodie boyfriend and huge fan of Chef Slowik. Of course, Tyler thinks he knows more about fine dining than he actually does.

What else has Nicholas Hoult been in? Holt rose to fame thanks to his role as Tony in the British TV series Skins and has gone on to take part in numerous successful projects, from Warm Bodies and the X-Men franchise to Mad Max. More recently, he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the series The Great.

Ralph Fiennes plays Chef Slowik

Ana Taylor-Joy as Margot and Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik in The Menu.

Who is Chef Slowik? The restaurant’s head chef and the one preparing the menu, as well as the film’s antagonist.

What else has Ralph Fiennes been in? Fiennes is best known for his part as villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. He has also starred in other films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The English Patient, and Schindler's List.

Hong Chau plays Elsa

Hong Chau as Elsa in The Menu. Searchlight/ YouTube

Who is Elsa? Elsa is Chef Slowik’s right-hand woman who helps him execute the evening.

What else has Hong Chau been in? Chau has previously appeared in HBO series Watchmen and Big Little Lies, as well as Homecoming and BoJack Horseman.

Janet McTeer plays Lillian

Reed Birney as Richard, Paul Adelstein as Ted, Janet McTeer as Lillian, Ana Taylor-Joy as Margot and Nicholas Hoult as Tyler in The Menu. Searchlight/ YouTube

Who is Lillian? Lillian is a food critic whose reviews can make or break a chef's career. She's one of the 12 diners.

What else has Janet McTeer been in? McTeer has appeared in titles such as Ozark, Sorry for Your Loss, Jessica Jones, The Woman in Black, and many more.

Paul Adelstein plays Ted

Who is Ted? Ted is Lillian’s editor and her guest for the evening.

What else has Paul Adelstein been in? Adelstein is best known for his roles in Prison Break and Scandal. More recently he appeared in The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

John Leguizamo plays a movie star

Who is the movie star? The purposefully unnamed movie star is hoping to transition from a failed acting career to presenting a travel food show, and so is at the restaurant to carry out some research.

What else has John Leguizamo been in? The actor is known for his appearance in Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet, Encanto, and many more. More recently, he appeared in brutal action fantasy Violent Night.

Judith Light plays Anne

Judith Light as Anne in The Menu. Searchlight/ YouTube

Who is Anne? Anne is a guest at the restaurant.

What else has Judith Light been in? Light starred as Angela Bower in the comedy series Who’s the Boss and as Claire Meade in Ugly Betty. She has also starred in Transparent and The Politician.

Reed Birney plays Richard Liebbrandt

Who is Richard? Anne’s husband. The well-to-do couple's marital problems soon come to light in The Menu.

What else has Reed Birney been in? Barney has also starred in Mass, the Netflix series House of Cards, the DC superhero show Titans.

Who else is in the cast of The Menu?

The cast is rounded out by Aimee Carrero as Felicity, the movie star’s personal assistant, and Rebecca Koon (The Detour) as Linda, Chef Slowik’s mother.

Arturo Castro (Flipped), Rob Yang (Rabbit Hole), Mark St. Cyr (Palmer) also star as a trio of obnoxious young tech employees and the remaining diners Soren, Bruce and Dave.

