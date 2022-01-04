The Kardashians: Release date speculation, trailer and how to watch in the UK

After 20 seasons on our screens, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were gutted when the E! reality series came to an end.

Advertisement

But fans needn’t fear, for there’s a new show – simply titled The Kardashians – on the horizon that will see Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and co head back to the reality TV universe.

It comes after the famous family announced in December 2020 that they would be moving over to Hulu after signing a multi-year deal with Disney to “create global content”.

In May 2021, Kris Jenner termed the change a “no brainer”. “This is the next chapter,” she explained during the Disney Upfronts event (via People.com).

“In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler – we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

We have no doubt about that. Here’s everything we know about the Kardashians’ new reality show, from the plot and cast to the expected release date.

When is The Kardashians released on Hulu?

No official air date has been announced for the new Hulu series The Kardashians.

However, Khloé previously hinted that it could be set for a release on Hulu in early 2022.

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February,” she said recently in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“That’s the beauty of Hulu, we’re streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously,” she added. “We’re really excited.”

How to watch new Hulu show The Kardashians in the UK

Hayu

The new Kardashians series will air on Hulu in the US.

However, fans in the UK needn’t fear, for it will be broadcast to international audiences including UK viewers via Star on Disney Plus.

So, the UK will not miss out on the new series despite the lack of streaming service Hulu in the UK.

Who will be in the cast of The Kardashians on Hulu?

Fans have been clamouring to know which of the Kardashian-Jenner family clan will be making their onscreen return.

There’s good news on this front – it looks as if all of the Kardashian members are on board for the new show.

This means that we can expect our favourite faces, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to appear in the show.

It’s unclear whether former partners of the clan, including Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, will appear on the show, but we do know that Scott Disick will be on board.

“But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!” Kim told fans on Instagram after Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to an end.

The Kardashians plot

It’s not yet clear exactly what will unfold on The Kardashians.

However, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal back in October 2021, Kim gave fans a clue what to expect.

Kim explained that the family have retained editing rights over the new show – and that it will focus on the family’s business enterprises rather than dramatic plotlines.

“I think it will be a different side,” she told the publication. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

Kris Jenner has also hinted at what’s in store for fans, explaining that the new show will depart from the original.

“This is the next chapter,” Kris revealed at Disney’s Upfronts virtual presentation in May 2021.

“In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are,” she revealed.

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler – we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians?

Hulu dropped a trailer for the series on New Year’s Day and, while it doesn’t reveal much about the new series’ storyline, we do catch a glimpse of Kylie’s pregnancy bump.

Watch the new clip below.

Advertisement

The words “when the countdown to the New Year ends the countdown to the new show begins” are shown, before the screen splits to show glimpses of each Kardashian-Jenner member as they wish viewers a “Happy New Year”.

You can watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians on hayu – start your free trial now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.