New Kardashians series will arrive on Star on Disney Plus later this year

The brand new Kardashian Jenner series will debut exclusively on Star on Disney Plus later this year for UK viewers.

Advertisement

The streamer Hulu (also owned by Disney) previously announced that the reality star family had signed on the dotted line for a multi-year deal, purportedly worth millions.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner announced the venture on Twitter, stating, “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”

The new on-demand series is reported to be debuting later this year, but it’s still unclear whether the series will resemble Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ends this year on its 20th season.

The latter, long-running reality series – starring Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie – was cancelled following a mutual decision by the family.

Previously, Kim had spoken about filming the finale during lockdown, explaining that family members filmed themselves during quarantine.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Kim Kardashian wrote on her social media.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way… This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Other US titles coming to Star on Disney Plus will include the likes of Pam and Tommy, Welcome to Wrexham, Fleishman is in Trouble, and Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more: The Kardashians’ show couldn’t keep up with itself – why KUWTK has met its end

Advertisement

You can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu – start your free trial now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.