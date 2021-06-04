Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s Pam and Tommy to stream on Star on Disney Plus in the UK

Disney Plus has announced that Pam and Tommy, starring Lily James (The Pursuit of Love) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), will be released on Star for UK viewers.

The upcoming biographical drama, which will debut next year on Hulu in the US, is the “outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video” – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, played respectively by Stan and James.

The two actors recently debuted their jaw-dropping transformations for the roles, with James sporting Anderson’s trademark platinum blonde hair, and Stan sporting Tommy’s famous tattoos.

Back in 1995 Lee and former Baywatch star and model Anderson hit the headlines when they married just four days after meeting, and a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and leaked on the internet.

Stan and James will star alongside Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò in the series.

In her post on Instagram, James shared a famous Pamela Anderson quote: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ – Pamela Anderson.”

Other US titles coming to Star on Disney Plus will include the likes of Fleishman is in Trouble, Only Murders in the Building (starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) and Welcome to Wrexham – a documentary series which sees Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy up football club Wrexham FC.

