Sebastian Stan and Lily James lead the Pam and Tommy cast , undergoing major physical transformations and frequently stripping down to very little, as you might expect from a scandalous tabloid saga such as this one.

The much-anticipated launch of Pam and Tommy is finally here, telling the unbelievable true story of how a celebrity sex tape became one of the most widely circulated videos of the early internet age.

Adding some stylistic flair is a jam-packed soundtrack, which primarily features songs from the 80s and 90s, as well as some older love songs that could worm their way into your head.

Of particular note is the second episode, a flashback exploring how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee first met, which is a veritable jukebox with no less than 18 songs sprinkled throughout its 50-minute runtime.

If you want to start putting together a Pam and Tommy playlist, read on for all the songs featured in the factual drama streaming on Hulu and Star on Disney Plus.

Episode 1: Drilling and Pounding

Praise You by Fatboy Slim

Heaven Is A Place on Earth by Belinda Carlisle

Ain't That Rain by Carolyn Hester

Sunny by Dusty Springfield

Closer by Nine Inch Nails

Movin' On Up by Primal Scream

I Have I Have by Beti Webb

Episode 2: I Love You, Tommy

Through Eternity by Jerry Fuller

100% Pure Love by Crystal Waters

What I Need by Crystal Waters

You Are The Man by Charlie Foxx & Inez Foxx

Get Together by Lotti Golden

Be My Lover by La Bouche

Nowhere to Run by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Feel Like A Man by Captain & Tennille

Just Love Me by Carl Coccomo

Tootsee Roll by 69 Boyz

Just When I Thought I'd Seen It All by Archie Thompson

Hurdy Gurdy Man by Donovan

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Nicki French

Steal My Sunshine by Len

That's My Style by Peggy Lee

Real Wild Child (Wild One) by Iggy Pop

Getting to Know You by Deborah Kerr & Marni Nixon & Children

Rhythm of the World by Ray Ellington

Episode 3: Jane Fonda

Rowdy At The Party by LSD

Spinning Wheel by Shirley Bassey

Lovefool by The Cardigans

It's All Imagination by Experience Unlimited

What's It Gonna Be by Dusty Springfield

Make Your Own Kind of Music by Cass Elliot

Could It Be That I'm In Love by Tobi Funaro

