Pam and Tommy soundtrack: Every song in celebrity scandal drama
The new Disney Plus series has a packed soundtrack.
The much-anticipated launch of Pam and Tommy is finally here, telling the unbelievable true story of how a celebrity sex tape became one of the most widely circulated videos of the early internet age.
Sebastian Stan and Lily James lead the Pam and Tommy cast, undergoing major physical transformations and frequently stripping down to very little, as you might expect from a scandalous tabloid saga such as this one.
Adding some stylistic flair is a jam-packed soundtrack, which primarily features songs from the 80s and 90s, as well as some older love songs that could worm their way into your head.
Of particular note is the second episode, a flashback exploring how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee first met, which is a veritable jukebox with no less than 18 songs sprinkled throughout its 50-minute runtime.
If you want to start putting together a Pam and Tommy playlist, read on for all the songs featured in the factual drama streaming on Hulu and Star on Disney Plus.
Episode 1: Drilling and Pounding
Praise You by Fatboy Slim
Heaven Is A Place on Earth by Belinda Carlisle
Ain't That Rain by Carolyn Hester
Sunny by Dusty Springfield
Closer by Nine Inch Nails
Movin' On Up by Primal Scream
I Have I Have by Beti Webb
Episode 2: I Love You, Tommy
Through Eternity by Jerry Fuller
100% Pure Love by Crystal Waters
What I Need by Crystal Waters
You Are The Man by Charlie Foxx & Inez Foxx
Get Together by Lotti Golden
Be My Lover by La Bouche
Nowhere to Run by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Feel Like A Man by Captain & Tennille
Just Love Me by Carl Coccomo
Tootsee Roll by 69 Boyz
Just When I Thought I'd Seen It All by Archie Thompson
Hurdy Gurdy Man by Donovan
Total Eclipse of the Heart by Nicki French
Steal My Sunshine by Len
That's My Style by Peggy Lee
Real Wild Child (Wild One) by Iggy Pop
Getting to Know You by Deborah Kerr & Marni Nixon & Children
Rhythm of the World by Ray Ellington
Episode 3: Jane Fonda
Rowdy At The Party by LSD
Spinning Wheel by Shirley Bassey
Lovefool by The Cardigans
It's All Imagination by Experience Unlimited
What's It Gonna Be by Dusty Springfield
Make Your Own Kind of Music by Cass Elliot
Could It Be That I'm In Love by Tobi Funaro
Episode 4
Coming next week.
Pam and Tommy premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 2nd February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
