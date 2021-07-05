Pam & Tommy release date: Trailer, cast and latest news

When the first pictures of Lily James as Pamela Anderson hit the internet, nobody could believe their eyes – ordinarily, the Pursuit of Love star bears very little resemblance to the blonde bombshell but the make-up department had done such a good job that she was indistinguishable from the Baywatch icon circa the mid-1990s.

One of the most infamous couples of the period, Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee were tabloid mainstays for the entirety of their three-year marriage, a relationship that involved scandals, sex tapes, and prison stints.

Now, their relationship is being dramatised for the TV miniseries Pam & Tommy – the eight-parter will revolve around the couple’s turbulent lives in the mid-1990s, dramatising the theft and release of their sex tape – the first ever viral video.

The series will follow the couple from their marriage in 1995 (after knowing each other for a week) through their honeymoon and the ultimate release of the video.

Read on for all the latest news on Pam & Tommy – including where you can watch.

Pam & Tommy release date

Pam & Tommy began filming in April 2021. Hulu, the US-only streaming platform where will make its Stateside debut, is yet to confirm a release date, though we know it’ll be coming to the UK sometime in 2022 via Star on Disney Plus.

Pam & Tommy trailer

There’s no official trailer yet for Pam & Tommy, but we’ll update this page as soon as the first teaser or clip is released.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have however released a number of in-character shots on their respective Instagram pages, so you can get a sense of how they’ll both looking as the title characters.

Pam & Tommy cast

Lily James is going to be playing the former Baywatch star. After undergoing a staggering transformation to resemble Anderson for the role, this will be the most daring performance of her blossoming career yet. James is most notable for playing Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh’s live-action film adaptation of the fairy tale and recently appeared on BBC One playing the lead in The Pursuit of Love. Her other credits include Downton Abbey, War & Peace and Netflix’s remake of Rebecca.

Playing James’ on-screen husband and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee will be Sebastian Stan, best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the MCU. He too has undergone a dramatic transformation to look like the heavy metal rocker who is known for his spiky jet black hair, piercings and tattoos. Stan can also be seen in Logan Lucky, The Martian and I, Tonya.

Seth Rogen will also appear in the miniseries as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole the couple’s sex tape. For the role, Rogen has shaved his beard and looks almost unrecognisable in costume. Best known for his comedic roles in films such as Superbad, Pineapple Express and The Interview, Rogen has also dabbed in dramatic work by playing Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs.

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will also appear as Uncle Miltie, a porn impresario who buys the video of the couple.

Rounding out the main cast will be former Orange is the New Black lead Taylor Schilling who will play adult film actress and wife of Rand, Erica Gauthier, and Fear Street‘s Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, an American pornographer and the founder of Internet Entertainment Group (IEG).

Behind the camera, Craig Gillespie will direct Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis’s script.

