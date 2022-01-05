Pam & Tommy trailer and images give further look at Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson for new series Pam & Tommy is set to be one of the TV highlights of 2022 – and a brand new trailer has been released ahead of the show’s debut, alongside some first-look images.

In total there are four new images, the first of which (above) shows Pam and her then-boyfriend Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), surrounded by paparazzi.

In another image (above), Anderson appears to be reading from her own book at a bookstore, while a third picture (below) shows her in the iconic Baywatch swimsuit.

Meanwhile, a fourth new image shows Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman appearing as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie respectively – a pair of porn industry workers who were involved in leaking and distributing the infamous sex tape between the titular couple.

And a new trailer for the series has also been released, teasing more of what is to come from the eight-part series. You can check it out below.

The Hulu drama is set to explore the theft and distribution of Pam and Tommy’s sex tape and the impact this had on their marriage in the mid-’90s, and will air in the UK on Disney Plus, as part of the streamer’s Star hub of content.

James and Stan had each previously shared images of themselves in costume on the set of the limited series – accompanied with quotes from Anderson and Lee respectively.

James, sharing a snap of herself as Anderson, wrote: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ – Pamela Anderson. Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu.”

Meanwhile, Stan previously shared a picture captioned: “‘We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.’ – Tommy Lee #mightymousealwaysgetsthegirl”

