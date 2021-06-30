New on Disney Plus UK July 2021 – every new film and show released this month

Good news for all subscribed to Disney Plus – there are even more titles coming your way in July, with fresh and classic content for all the family.

July will see Marvel’s latest adventure, Loki, draw to a close as well as the introduction of Rob Lowe emergency drama 9-1-1: Lone Star on the platform. For younger viewers, and Monsters, Inc. fans of all ages, Monsters At Work continues the fun with weekly episodes following Sully, Mike and their colleagues.

For subscribers with Premier Access, there will also be the chance to watch Black Widow at the same time that it releases in cinemas.

Plus, well-loved series such as The Golden Girls and The Walking Dead are welcomed onto the service – more boxsets to love!

Continue reading for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus in July.

Friday 2nd July

The Walking Dead (seasons 1-10) If you’ve always thought of getting into The Walking Dead, or you’ve been a fan since its beginning in 2010, you’re in luck! All aired seasons will now be available to stream, right from the top when Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma and discovers that the world has suffered a zombie apocalypse. Catch up ahead of the 11th and final season premiere in August.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) Mixing live action with impressive animation, this 2019 film tells the story of a deactivated cyborg who is revived, but can’t remember anything of her past, sparking her mission to find out who she really is.

The Golden Girls (seasons 1-7) An oldie but a goodie – the entire series of The Golden Girls is one of the highlights dropping on Disney Plus this month. Watch and enjoy as Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia live out their twilight years in the best way – having fun and squabbling.

All About Steve (2009) After one date, quirky Mary (Sandra Bullock) is convinced that cameraman Steve is the love of her life – whether or not he feels the same. To prove her devotion, she follows him all around the country. Fun fact: a day before Sandra Bullock picked up an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Blind Side, the actor also was “honoured” with the title of Worst Actress at the Razzie Awards for this film – ouch! Now, you can stream the film for yourself and see whether or not they were too harsh in their vote casting…

Road To Perdition Tom Hanks, Paul Newman and Jude Law star in Road To Perdition, in which a mob enforcer’s son witnesses a murder, forcing him and his father to go on the run. On the way, his father goes down his own personal path of redemption and revenge. When you watch, check out the cinematography – the film won an Oscar for it in the 2002 ceremony.

Chronicle (2012) Three high school friends (Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan) gain superpowers after making an incredible discovery underground. However, all is not as it seems as they find their lives spinning out of control and their bond tested as they embrace their darker sides.

Baptiste (season 1) The detective from the first season of BBC One’s drama The Missing gets his own spin-off show. Now living in Amsterdam after the birth of his daughter’s first child, Baptiste soon finds that his retirement comes to an end when an old friend calls him for help finding a missing woman named Natalie.

Wednesday 5th July

Monsters at Work (episodes one and two) Where Monsters University showed us where Mike and Sully’s friendship began before Monsters, Inc., Monsters At Work picks up where the film left off, with the power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city. Much better than screams! Now, the story follows new graduate Tylor Tuskmon, who was primed to be the top scarer once he finally got the chance – but now must adjust to the company’s more light-hearted agenda.

Marvel Legends: Black Widow Ahead of the film’s premiere, this is an exclusive catch up on Black Widow’s story so far – and a taste of what’s to come when her tale finally reaches its end.

American Dad (Season 17, episode one) The long-running animation about Seth Smith, a conservative CIA agent, and his family returns with new episodes revealed each week. The season premiere sees Jeff undergoing an experimental intelligence enhancement procedure at the CIA, after worrying that he’s not smart enough for Hayley.

Friday 9th

Black Widow (2021) Scarlett Johansson’s much-loved superhero gets the solo film she’s long deserved, as viewers find out how Natasha Romanoff came to become Black Widow. (Available with Disney Plus Premier Access.)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 1) Rob Lowe stars as a firefighter captain and leader Texas-based emergency response unit; a spin-off from the original, Los Angeles-based series.

The Accident Though the residents of a close-knit Welsh town are hopeful when they hear of a new construction project in their area, the community is devastated when a terrible explosion rips through the site, killing many – including children. Over four episodes, they come to terms with their tragedy and fight for justice. Starring Sarah Lancashire, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Joanna Scanlan.

Kiri Originally aired on Channel 4 in 2018, Sarah Lancashire stars in this gripping drama about the abduction of a young girl.

National Treasure In this mini-series from 2016, written by Jack Thorne, Robbie Coltrane plays Paul Finchley, one half of a popular, long-running comedy double act – some might even call him a national treasure. Yet, that status is thrown into immediate jeopardy once he is accused of historic sexual abuse. Julie Walters co-stars as Marie, Finchley’s wife.

Wilson (2017) Woody Harrelson plays a lonely, neurotic, and filter-free middle-aged man who reunites with his estranged wife and meets his daughter for the very first time.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid are the leaders of a band of outlaws – but when a train robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the run with a posse hard on their heels. Only thing to do after that? Head to Bolivia. Classic Hollywood cinema starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Wednesday 14th July

Loki (final episode) The God of Mischief’s intergalactic adventure comes to a close.

Race To The Center Of The Earth If you’re one of many who’s missed travelling over the last year or so, here’s something to quench your globetrotting thirst: four teams, starting in different locations, go on a rigorous journey to be the first to reach the centre of the planet, found in the middle of an ocean.

Friday 16th July

War of The Worlds (Season 2) When Martians descend upon Edwardian London, the lives of the residents are changed forever. Four months after the attack in season one, the survivors do their best to regroup and recover.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) In this foundational Wes Anderson romp, the eccentric, gifted members of a dysfunctional family reluctantly gather under the same roof for a reunion.

Wednesday 21st July

Turner and Hooch No, not the Tom Hanks film from 1989 – this is its 2021 adaptation into a TV series! Josh Peck stars as a detective who solves crimes with the help of his lovable, oversized hound.