Baptiste season 2 release date: When is the BBC thriller back – and is this the final series?

BBC One’s hit thriller The Missing may have come to an end, but in 2019 fans were treated to a spin-off titled Baptiste – with the character of Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) at its centre. And after a successful first season, Baptiste will be back for more.

The drama is penned by creators Harry and Jack Williams, and we already know that season two will bring in some exciting new cast members: Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw, for one. We’re told: “Tchéky Karyo will return as retired police investigator, Julien Baptiste, and will be joined by Fiona Shaw for a brand-new gripping case which will take viewers into Budapest’s secretive and corrupt underworld.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Baptiste season two.

When is Baptiste back for season 2?

There is no confirmed air date for series two of Baptiste just yet, but we will update this page when more information becomes available.

Filming originally began in Budapest in February 2020, but – given that date – you can probably guess that production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Fingers crossed the show will air later in 2021!

What will happen in Baptiste season 2?

Beware of spoilers for Baptiste series one…

Baptiste’s first series ended with the shocking revelation that Julien’s long-lost biological son Niels was a corrupt cop helping a criminal gang.

In the final showdown, Niels killed his own mother but was ultimately apprehended and sent to prison for his crimes.

The second series will deal with the psychological toll that such a dark turn of events has on Baptiste, but will also see him take on another troubling case.

Here’s the BBC’s synopsis: “When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons. However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media interest who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

“Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?”

Who is in the cast of Baptiste season 2?

Of course, Tchéky Karyo will be back in the lead role as detective Julien Baptiste, for whom life is not getting any easier.

He said: “I am so excited and proud of [creators] Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) is confirmed to be joining the cast as British Ambassador Emma Chambers, whose family mysteriously disappear in the mountains.

It is unclear at this point which other cast members will be returning for series two, as Baptiste’s criminal son Niels (Boris Van Severin) is behind bars, while his wife Celia (Anastasia Hille) is said to be growing ever distant.

Jack Williams also previously told RadioTimes.com: “We’d love to bring Niels back in some form. Whether that’s for a scene or a whole story, we don’t quite know yet.”

Will Baptiste end with season 2?

Despite the character’s popularity, the writing duo behind Baptiste have said this could very well be his last outing.

Jack Williams, who writes the show with his brother Harry, told Deadline: “Julien Baptiste is back for one more case. I expect it will be the last time we see him and we will be saying goodbye to the character.”

