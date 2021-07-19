Baptiste viewers gripped by series 2’s emotional first episode – RadioTimes.com readers give their verdict

The Missing spin-off Baptiste returned to BBC One for its second series last night and RadioTimes.com readers have praised the “captivating” first episode.

The response to the episode was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers also keen to single out the performances from star Tchéky Karyo – who plays the eponymous detective – and new cast member Fiona Shaw.

And some fans have already pressed ahead with the subsequent episodes, with the entire six-part series having been made available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer following the broadcast of the first instalment last night.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’ve loved the character from the beginning, he’s totally convincing, I’m 100% invested in his story, and the first episode of this series had me gripped. I’ve just about managed to resist the next episode, but not sure for how long. Excellent!”

And another added, “Excellent episode. Resisting all the temptation not to binge-watch. It deserves a prime time slot each night in my house and not me falling asleep at 3am. Loving the dissection of the episode with my other half!”

A third fan wrote, “Another great start to what’s going to be a brilliant series. Love Baptiste can’t wait for the next one,” while another noted the, “incredible performances”, adding “Oh God what a brilliant 1st episode. Intelligent. Classy, beautiful filming.”

And one viewer made reference to the difficult developments in the title character’s personal life, writing, “Excellent start, gutted about his family life, but seeing him on form at the beginning, then falling apart later, really got to me. Can’t wait till next Sunday.”

Other fans described the series opener as “excellent”, “intriguing”, and “superb” with one viewer calling it, “engrossing and brilliant”, adding, “love the pacing and atmosphere”.

A few fans did have a slight issue keeping track of the regular time jumps – but it seems like that wasn’t off-putting enough even for those that needed a little time to get used to it, with one viewer writing, “Trying to get used to the changing of the time zones! Will stick with it though as I always like #Baptiste.”