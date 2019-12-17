The film actually received a fairly negative reception from critics upon release, but was a commercial success nonetheless and has endured as an inoffensive family film featuring one of the world's most likeable stars (the dog).

Since the launch of their new streaming service in the United States, Disney have been pursuing options for family friendly brands that they could use to entice members.

The company already have a new Home Alone movie heading to Disney+, with Turner & Hooch now also joining the line-up in the form of an exclusive series.

The reboot will be written and produced by Matt Nix, whose previous work includes crime procedural Burn Notice and X-Men spin-off The Gifted.

Disney+ is home to the high-profile Star Wars series The Mandalorian and will soon boast flashy new Marvel projects like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and will launch in the UK on Tuesday 31st March 2020.