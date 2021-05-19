How to watch Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. in the UK

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is certainly an interesting one – not just because of its zany main character and premise, but as one of the last projects developed by Marvel Television.

The label has since been absorbed by Marvel Studios who are pressing on with their Disney Plus MCU series, but despite the cancellation of Marvel’s Netflix shows offbeat animated comedy M.O.D.O.K. has survived as a wacky alternative to your usual superhero fare.

It perhaps goes without saying that the adult animation is not set in the mainline MCU, so fans were unsure if M.O.D.O.K. would be coming to Disney Plus like upcoming series such as Loki.

However, they will likely be pleased to hear the answer – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch M.O.D.O.K. in the UK.

How to watch Marvel’s MODOK in the UK

Good news! Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will release on Friday 21st May in the UK on Disney Plus through their Star banner.

Star is a section of Disney Plus that houses more mature content from Disney-owned properties such FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television, and may well be locked behind parental controls if you have them set up.

Disney previously launched the Oscar-winning Nomadland through Star, as well as other Marvel TV series such as Helstrom.

US fans can watch M.O.D.O.K. through the Hulu streaming service.

Marvel’s MODOK release schedule

In the US, all 10 episodes of M.O.D.O.K. will be available to watch at once on 21st May via Hulu.

However, in the UK, episodes will be released weekly, so the release schedule for the first season will look like this:

1 “If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!” – 21st May

2 “The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot” – 28th May

3 “Beware from What Portal Comes!” – 4th June

4 “If Saturday Be… For the Boys!” – 11th June

5 “If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death!” – 18th June

6 “Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!” – 25th June

7 “This Man… This Makeover!” – 2 July

8 “O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!” – 9th July

9 “What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!” – 16th July

10 “Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s” – 23rd July

Marvel’s MODOK cast

They may only be lending their voices – but Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. boasts a surprisingly A-List cast. See the full cast list below:

Marvel’s MODOK trailer

A trailer was released in April 2021, and yes it looks as out there as you would expect. The trailer also highlights the impressive stop-motion animation:

Marvel’s MODOK plot: what is the series about?

The series follows the title character M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), an egomaniacal supervillain known for his oversized head and stunted body.

After years of trying – and failing – to take over the world, M.O.D.O.K. hits a new low when his evil organisation A.I.M. goes into bankruptcy and is bought by a multinational tech company.

His mid-life crisis worsens when he reconnects with his suburban New Jersey family, including divorce demanding wife Jodie and teenage children Melissa and Lou – can he juggle domestic life with his work as a supervillain?

Co-created by comedian Patton Oswalt, the comedic side of the famously absurdist villain is on full show here, revelling in the goofiness of the comic books but also allowing for some surprisingly heartfelt moments.

Combining the humour of Rick and Morty with the animation of Robot Chicken, M.O.D.O.K. is quite possibly the most hilariously unique Marvel project since Deadpool.

Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. Or if you're looking for something else to watch you could use our Marvel movies in order guide to get up to speed on the MCU.