Meet the cast of The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an American computer-animated sci-fi comedy from Sony Picture Animation.

With its theatrical release on April 23rd and its Netflix debut on April 30th, it is directed by Mike Rianda in his feature directorial first.

The movie follows the lives of a dysfunctional family who are tasked with the mission of saving Earth from a robot uprising while on a road trip.

Aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell sets off for one last holiday with her family – parents Rick and Linda Mitchell, and brother Aaron Mitchell – before she heads off to university.

However, the film takes a twist when her artificial intelligence device PAL turns evil after her scientist creator Mark Bowman brings in a new range of robots, prompting PAL to call for her tech pals to capture humans.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Abbi Jacobson voices Katie Mitchell

Who is Katie Michell? Katie Mitchell is an aspiring filmmaker and is the daughter or Rick and Linda Mitchell. The 18-year-old is Aaron Mitchell’s older sister, and, in addition to films she is interested in technology. She dreams of going to college to study in a bid to launch a career in movies.

What else has Abbi Jacobson been in? Abbi Jacobson co-created and co-starred in Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer, based on the web series of the same name. She appeared in the film Person to Person opposite Michael Cera and Phillip Baker Hall, and she also starred in The Lego Ninjano Movie as Nya. She is also the voice of Princess Bean in Matt Groening’s Disenchantment.

Television roles include a 2020 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and as a guest judge in series 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Danny McBride voices Rick Mitchell

Who is Rick Mitchell? Rick Mitchell is the deuteragonist of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. He is the father of Katie and Aaron Mitchell and the husband of Linda Mitchell. Rick loves nature, sometimes even more than his own family, and has a dislike for technology.

What else has Danny McBride been in? Danny McBride is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer and director who has appeared in HBO television series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principles and The Righteous Gemstones.

Film acting credits include The Foot Fist Way, Hot Rod, Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder, Up in the Air, You Highness, This Is the End and Alien: Covenant.

He has also voiced roles in Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda 2, The Angry Birds Movie, Sausage Party and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Maya Rudolph voices Linda Mitchell

Who is Linda Mitchell? Linda Mitchell is the main character in The Mitchells vs. the Machines. She is the mother of Katie Mitchell and Aaron Mitchell, and is married to Rick Mitchell.

What else has Maya Rudolph be in? After a career in music Maya Rudolph joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2000 and appeared until 2007, making numerous cameo appearances. She portrayed US Vice President Kamala Harris since the 45th series premiere in 2019. She won her first prominent film role in 2006 with A Prairie Home Companion.

She also co-starred with Luke Wilson in sci-fi comedy Idiocracy, guest-starred as Rapunzel in Shrek the Third. Other appearances include NBC’s Kath & Kim, and films Away We Go, Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, The Way, Way Back.

Mike Rianda voices Aaron Mitchell

Who is Aaron Mitchell? Aaron Mitchell is a key character in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. He is Katie Mitchell’s six-year-old younger brother. He is the son of Rick and Linda Mitchell.

What else has Mike Rianda been in? Mike Rianda is The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ director and co-writer. He also voiced the part of Lee Thompson in television series Gravity Falls.

Eric Andre voices Dr. Mark Bowman

Who is Dr. Mark Bowman? Dr. Mark Bowman is a scientist who in the CEO and founder of PAL Labs, whose technological creations lose control. On the website of PAL Labs, he states: “The past was good. The future is going to be even brighter.”

What else has Eric Andre been in? Eric Andre is best known as the creator, host and co-writer of Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show. He was Mark in FXX series Man Seeking Woman and voiced Azizi in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Olivia Colman voices PAL: a virtual assistant

Who is PAL? PAL is the main antagonist in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. She is a virtual assistant and takes the form of a black smartphone with a white face on a blue screen. She is the leader of the tech uprising.

What else has Olivia Colman been in? English actress Olivia Colman has an extensive list of television and film credits, and has won many awards from Oscars to BAFTAs and Golden Globes to Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her breakthrough role was in Channel 4 Sitcom Peep Show, with other comedy roles including Greenwing, That Mitchell and Webb Look, Beautiful People, and Fleabag among others.

She is well known for her performance in ITV crime drama Broadchurch and she portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown. Other film roles include Hot Fuzz, The iron Lady, Hyde Park on Hudson, Murder on the Orient Express, Tyrannosaur, The Favourite, The Father and The Lost Daughter.

Fred Armisen voices Deborahbot 5000

Who is Deborahbot 5000? Deborahbot 5000 is a broken robot from PAL Labs who defects during the tech uprising in a bid to help the Mitchells.

What else has Fred Armisen been in? An American actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician, Fred Armisen is best known as a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013. He has been in a number of comedy films including EuroTrip, Anchorman and Cop Out.

Together with his comedy partner Carrie Brownstein, Armisen co-created and co-starred in IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia. He has had parts in a long list of films including All Together Now, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Zoolander 2 among many others.

Beck Bennett voices Eric

Who is Eric? Eric is also a damaged robot from Pal Labs who defects to help the Mitchells.

What else has Beck Bennett been in? Beck Bennett, full name Christopher Beck Bennett, is a current cast member on Saturday Night Live. In America he was known for AT&T’s ‘It’s Not Complicated’ television advertisements in which he interviewed children. He is also known for sketch videos with comedy group Good Neighbour and his YouTube show Theatre of Life.

He has credits in films Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Zoolander 2 among others.

Conan O’Brien voices Glaxxon 5000

Who is Glaxxon 5000? Glaxxon 5000 is an evil robot from PAL Labs who is stopped from reaching his full devilish potential by a terrible rendition from Katie and Rick Mitchell of T.I. and Rihanna hit Live Your Life.

What else has Conan O’Brien been in? Conan O’Brien is best known as a late-night talk show host in America. He has fronted Conan on cable channel TBS since 2010. He has worked on the writing team of Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

He has appeared as himself in many films including The Lego Batman Movie, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Now You See Me and Bewitched among others.

O’Brien has a long list of television appearance credits to his name including as the host of the Emmy Awards, the MTV Music Awards, and on shows How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development, Nashville, The Penguins of Madagascar and Silicon Valley.

Charlyne Yi voices Abby Posey

Who is Abby Posey? Abby Posey lives next door to the Mitchells with parents Jim and Hailey Posey. She is the love interest of Aaron Mitchell.

What else has Charlyne Yi been in? Charlyne Yi is known for her role as Dr Chi Park in Fox medical drama House and as the voice of Ruby on Cartoon Network series Steven Universe. She has also voiced Chloe Park on We Bare Bears and is the voice of Alice on Summer Camp Island.

Chrissy Teigen voices Hailey Posey

Who is Hailey Posey? Hailey Posey is the wife of Jim Posey and she lives next door to the Mitchells.

What else has Chrissy Teigen been in? Chrissy Teigen, who is married to The Mitchells vs. The Machines co-star John Legend, is known for hosting musical competition show Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J. She is also a judge on US comedy show Bring the Funny.

She began her career as a model appearing on the US version of Deal or No Deal as a briefcase model before going on to appear on America’s Next Top Model. She was a co-host on US daily lifestyle panel talk show FABLife.

John Legend voices Jim Posey

Who is Jim Posey? Jim Posey is a neighbour of the Mitchells. He is married to Hailey Posey and is the father of Abby.

What else has John Legend been in? John Legend, who is married to The Mitchells vs. The Machines co-star Chrissy Teigen, has a successful music career as a singer, songwriter and record producer but has also appeared in a number of big and small screen productions.

He voiced the role of Crow in 2017 movie Crow: The Legend and has acting credits in La La Land, Jingle Jangle and Sesame Street: Elmo Loves You! John has appeared as himself in television shows including The Simpsons, the US series of The Voice, Lip Sync Battle, Dancing with the Stars and Curb Your Enthusiasm among others.